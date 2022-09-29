Shauwn Mkhize has defended her son against trolls who accused him of getting special treatment at his mother's professional soccer team

Andile made an appearance as a substitute when Royal AM took on Kaizer Chiefs and many haters took to social media and claimed he can't play soccer

In an interview on Metro FM, MaMkhize shared that Andile trains like all the Royal AM players, adding that he's been playing soccer all his life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shauwn Mkhize has defended her son Andile Mpisane from trolls. The flamboyant businesswoman jumped into the Gqom artist's defence after scores of people roasted him after the Royal AM match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Shauwn Mkhize defended her son Andile Mpisane against trolls. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize's Royal AM won 4-2 against Amakhosi but Andile was on everyone's lips after making an appearance in the game. He's also the chairman of the team.

ZAlebs reports that naysayers took to social media and mocked Andile Mpisane for his soccer skills. Many apparently shared that he's forcing things because it's clear to see that he can't play the beautiful game.

Speaking on Metro FM, the reality TV star said Andile has been a soccer player since he was a young boy. She further shared that her son goes to training like every other player on the team and denied that he gets special treatment because he's the team's chair and boss' son.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shauwn Mkhize went on to say that she wouldn't be owning a soccer team if it wasn't for her son's love for football.

Shauwn Mkhize reportedly chased away by Bloemfontein Celtics supporters

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize was allegedly chased away by Bloemfontein Celtic supporters over the weekend. She was in town to watch her team play against Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe Cup.

Celtic fans are still apparently not happy about how the reality TV star bought the PSL status of their favourite team and renamed it Royal AM. ZAlebs reports that die hard Bloemfontein Celtic supporters were fuming when the flamboyant businesswoman arrived at the stadium. They allegedly asked her to leave.

Her Royal AM went on to beat their opponents 4-2 after all the drama before the match kicked off. The resilient MaMkhize did not leave the stadium as she went on to watch her team humiliate Amakhosi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News