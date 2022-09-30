Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune may have gained fame from his impressive soccer skills on the field, but he has won over even more hearts with his beautiful family. Not only did he win himself a stunning wife, but the couple also has two baby girls together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Judging by the couple’s social media, Itu and his entrepreneur wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, make the most of family time despite their busy schedules.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the precious moments shared between the admirable family of four.

When Itumeleng Khune isn't on the soccer field, he is a loving husband and doting dad. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Itumeleng Khune picks fruit with his family, cute moment has some in awe and others stressing about his safety

Itumeleng Khune is a true family guy at heart, in this cute post shared by his wife, the family of four can be seen picking fruit together, warming many hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Seeing men, especially of colour, dedicating time to their families is heart-warming to many. Itu is setting a good example for all the Mzansi men who respect him so highly.

Loved up Itu Khune admires his supportive and stunning wifey with fire picture

Itu does not miss a moment to gush over his wifey, and Mzansi loves it. And why wouldn’t he? Sphelele is gorgeous, independent, supportive, and a loving wife – the full package.

In this heartwarming post, Itu shares a gorgeous snap of his wife while letting the world know that he hit the jackpot when he married her. Their love is infectious!

Funny clip of Itumeleng Khune fearlessly rocking pink swimwear has the people of Mzansi in fits of laughter

Who said men can’t wear pink? Seeing the soccer star living his best life in pink swimwear has fans beaming in this recent Twitter post.

The father of two shared a humorous clip of him and the family swimming.

Rocking pink swimwear, our guy claims this is the vibe he’s set for his recovery.

Itu Khune’s hot wifey Sphelele Makhunga spends her day on a playdate with their adorable daughters

Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, had a little girls' day with her favourite little humans in this cute post.

The cute toddlers, Zenande and Ziyanda, were out loving the fresh air from the playdate with their gorgeous mom.

@Laaylaymak7 posted pictures on her Twitter page of her tiny tots playing in what seemed to be a public playground area at a mall.

She, on the other hand, was taking hot snaps for her IG in front of her mommy Mercedes and plugging her followers on a refreshing cocktail.

Itumeleng Khune’s wife Sphelele Makhunga continues her fitness journey in new workout video, Mzansi motivated

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Sphelele Makhunga's fitness regimen that has been giving goals.

Famous soccer star Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, went on social media once more to share a clip of her fitness journey.

The footballer's bae started her week with an intense outdoor workout that involved rigorous rope pulling and some high jumps in a brief clip on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News