The clip shows Itu rocking pink swimwear, jumping into the pool and cheering like the champion that he is

Fans know that Itu is acting this way only because he is genuinely happy with life, and it's all thanks to his beautiful family

Happiness looks so good on Itumeleng Khune. Seeing the soccer star living his best life in pink swimwear had fans beaming.

Itumeleng Khune worked out with wifey Sphelele Makhunga and recorded a funny recovery clip for fans. Image: Twitter / @IIKHUNE_32_16

Source: Twitter

Itu has never been happier than he is now. His loving wifey Sphelele Makhunga and their two daughters filled his heart with joy.

Taking his Twitter page, Itu shared a humorous clip of him and the family swimming. Rocking pink swimwear, our guy claims this is the vibe he’s set for his recovery.

“Recovery after our session uyasazi njeee ♂️ @Laaylaymak7”

Mzansi fans have a good laugh at Itu in the comments

Seeing Itu so happy has many beaming. There is no denying that a happy wife equals happy life. Men are learning from Itu as he sets a setting example of what a good husband and father looks like.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@GozzenFreddy said:

“I love this couple, love lives here. Treat her good Skeeper. We taking notes.”

@realkmoncho said:

“Happy wife = happy life ”

@IAMTHEJAZZ_ said:

“What are you wearing ndoda ?? .”

@RALETMaN said:

Itumeleng Khune picks fruit with his family, cute moment has some in awe and others stressing for his safety

In related news, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga have a beautiful little family. Just recently, the family of four picked fruit together, and the cute moment warmed hearts.

Seeing men, especially of colour, dedicating time to their families is heart-warming to many. Itu is setting a good example for all the Mzansi men who respect him so highly.

Taking to Twitter, Itu shared a picture of him and Sphe on ladders, picking fruit from a tree. Their two little daughters stood at the bottom to catch what mom and dad had harvested.

