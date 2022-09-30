Makhadzi has taken to social media to respond to trolls who roasted her after she ran our of English bundles while promoting her one woman show

The Limpopo-born singer laughed off the nasty comments when she thanked those who corrected her instead of trolling her

The energetic performer's followers said they don't mind her broken English as long as she keeps making millions with her electric performances and hit songs

Makhadzi has taken to her timeline to respond to her people who roasted her "poor" English. The singer was promoting her one woman show when she butchered the language.

Thanking her fans for buying tickets for the show, she wrote "buyed" instead of "bought". Tweeps took to her timeline and laughed out loud at her.

She topped the trends list after the incident. A video of Makhadzi laughing off the nasty comments is doing the rounds on the timeline, reports TshisaLIVE. It was shared on Twitter by one of her stans.

In the clip, Makhadzi thanks those who corrected her but still went on to say "buyed" in the video.

Peeps took to their fave's comment section to let her know that they don't mid her broken English as long as she keeps making money.

@mezie9ja said:

"Don't you think that 'buyed' trended the event and attracted more ticket sales?"

@Sebo44948066 wrote:

"No, definitely that was not a marketing strategy.... They corrected the word, what they forgot to tell her is using it in a sentence and explain it is a past tense word...BUT I don't know why people expect us to be fluent in English honestly."

@StevovoMailula commented:

"I'm not laughing."

@adolf_gideon said:

"Some things can't be fixed wena buyed."

@ediechauke wrote:

"Don't worry about English as long the bank has many 00000000 million you are okay."

@mbah098 added:

"You said buyed again ma’am . But guess what . English is nothing. Look at you securing serious deals and making thousands and thousands of rand. Leave English alone it will never put food on your table!"

