Cassper Nyovest gave his most legendary performance some years ago, which earned him the title Abuti Fill Up

Since Covid regulations have disappeared, the rapper is on another mission to fill up huge stadiums

Cassper will be going back to his roots as he is looking forward to performing in Mmabatho North West during the festive season

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has guaranteed his fans a little bit and work in 2022. The rapper announced that he will start his Fill Up tour in NorthWest Mafikeng at the Mmabatho Stadium.

Cassper Nyovest announced that he will be busy giving people Fill Up concerts and his first stop is in Mafikeng. Image: Instagram/2casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Fans of the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker have been waiting for years to see their fave live at his famous FillUp concerts. Cassper's announcement was met with much excitement from his fans.

Cassper Nyovest set to perform in Maftown

According to ZAlebs, Cassper Nyovest will be in Mafikeng on 3 December at the Mmabatho Stadium for his first Fill Up since two years ago. To his fans, he wrote in a post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"TwitterBreaking News!!! FILL UP is back & we going home. DEC 3rd!!! Mafikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmothers house where I grew up".

Fans were beyond excited as they reacted to the news. Many fans were eager to spread the word and encouraged each other to attend.

@ImMarkSaunders commented:

"Cassper's unrelenting ambition to always challenge himself is quite something! He for sure continues to inspire so many from our hometown, Mafikeng, to reach higher and make it by any means! "

@Mabizoll commented:

"This brought so much tears to my eye. Tthis is big for maftown Ekse….. just wish I could perform on that stage ekse..Ama pray hard ekse."

@Zamaswati_M commented:

"A musician who takes it back home. Fill up your home!"

@MannTanks commented:

"Once you start attending these you will never stop.They are addictive #FillupMmabathoStadium ."

@leratosetlogelo commented:

"I will certainly be there Cassper."

@trillteamleon commented:

"Fill Up e boyile!!! Go support Refiloe and #FillUpMmabathoStadium on the 3rd of Dezember boss!"

@Mabizoll commented:

"This brought so much tears to my eyes. This is big for maftown Ekse….. just wish I could perform on that stage ekse."

Priddy Ugly still reeling from Mufasa's knockout, says it's okay to laugh at him

Briefly News previously reported that Priddy Ugly is not taking his boxing match loss very well. The rapper was knocked out in the first few seconds of the first round of his Celeb City 2 bout with Cassper Nyovest.

The star is still reeling from the loss, judging by the latest reports. Priddy Ugly apparently shared that he's still a hero to his daughter and a champion to his family despite the humiliating defeat, televised across Africa.

He shared that he still doesn't doubt God's "existence and mercy" following the loss. ZAlebs reports that he further said that he feels blessed and grateful for life after the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News