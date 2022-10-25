South African actor Seputla Sebogodi gave an interview that impressed the country as they learned more about the seasoned actor

The South African aired his grievances about facing tribalism in the acting industry because he is Zulu

Seputla was on a popular podcast hosted by David Mashabela, and his audience fell in love with the man who gave the nation iconic characters on soapies

Seputla Sebogodi is the talk of the town after giving an impressive interview with King David Studios. The actor opened up about his life and one of the biggest challenges he faces as a Tswana person on South African TV.

Seputla Sebogodi said he faces tribalism because he is not a Zulu man working in South Africa. Image: Instagram /@seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

The renowned soapie star said that being able to speak Zulu is important to be successful in the acting scene. Fans of the actor were full of compliments on his presence and openess during the interview With David.

Seputla Sebogodi talks about working in South Africa

In an interview with David Seputla on his Youtube channel, Seputla said working in South Africa can be extremely challenging, especially if you are not Zulu. Fans were thoroughly impressed as they sang his praises for giving a candid interview where he exposed himself.

The actor entertained dance for nearly three hours, and they could not stop singing his praises after getting to know him better. Many reminisced about seeing Seputla on Generations as Kenneth Mashaba, with peeps dubbing him one of the best actors in the country.

Bhongo Mwanda commented:

"I absolutely adore this interview. He's very genuine. It was a bit of a poignant moment for me when he opened up about all the hardships he experienced in his marriages.His sheer tenacity to still want to give love another chance, inspite of everything ,is just so amazing."

Andrew Macebele commented:

"Bro Seputla, one of the best actors Mzansi has ever offered. He and Bro Patrick Shai, gave us an entertainment of our lives in River, not knowing that Ntate Shai was closing the curtain on us. May his soul rest in peace."

Masithule Mkhosana commented:

"What a nice interview, I remember him on Generations. I am so happy to see him now. Thanks admin for bringing this man. His experience of football reminds me of my father. I was so happy when he mentioned my town Qumbu."

Goodenough Cele commented:

"Kenneth Mashaba on Generations was my favourite character alongside the late Menzi Ngubane as Sibusiso Dlomo."

Leepile Mantjane commented:

"Such a lovely conversation.. Just gotta love how David is able to make his guests open up. Ntate Seputla is amazing."ne

Esther Moabi commented:

"Oh David, what an exceptional Interview. He just made me reminisce about the good old days when my father used to narrate a story of "Tselane and Radimo" to us. What a legend, this interview was long over due. Thanks for feeding my cravings David, you good at what you do. Keep winning."

Katlego daniel commented:

"The level of respect I have for this man.I love him."

