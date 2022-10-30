Boity looked like a dream in her latest Instagram snaps that were taken at a work event in Cape Town

The media personality put on a classic gown befitting a princess from a fairytale movie, and she looked better than ever

Her followers were awed by her elegance and said that they couldn't wait to see her in a wedding dress one day

Boity looked like a fairytale princess in a gorgeous golden gown at the Moët & Chandon event.

Boity took to her Instagram to post picturesque snaps at an event for Moët & Chandon at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

The rapper looked like she stepped out of a fairytale movie, wearing a beautiful gown with a golden bodice covered in beads that matched the colour of her hair.

As the brand ambassador of Moët & Chandon, Boity captured the luxuriousness of french champagne.

The Wuz Dat? songstress is known for bombshell outfits that flaunt her hourglass figure, but her fans appreciated this look too. Some even envisioned her going down the aisle in a similar wedding dress.

Read some comments from her Mzansi followers:

@TsholofeloJele mentioned:

"Looking like the world's most gorgeous bride."

@noluvuyomzini wrote:

"I thought you were Beyonce. You look stunning."

@neo_kgolane added:

"Giving queen energy."

@tinniesolomons

"Truly a golden flower.❤️"

@closet_me35_ said:

"You always look like a goddess, and you are so beautiful."

@sanerhly_ posted:

"I can’t wait to see your wedding dress, the day you get married because wow."

@imsophia_c

"Absolutely breathtaking!"

