Uncle Waffles shared her gig guide for her upcoming American shows, and her fans could not get over it

The musician will have six performances throughout November and December, and she expressed how amped she is to go

Waffles' South African fans reacted to the news, and some had jokes that Drake would find her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Uncle Waffles has her South African fans excited on her behalf. The musician announced the schedule for her American performances.

Uncle Waffles said she would be headed to America for performances, and many fans were impressed. Image: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles had her fans cheering for her when she shared her upcoming performances overseas. The star received a lot of love, with some fans expressing that they looked forward to watching her perform live.

Uncle Waffles to rock America

took to Twitter to announce that she would be in the USA between 23 November to 3 December. Waffles will perform in major cities such as the American capital Washington DC on 25 November and Los Angeles on 27 November, to name a few.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

See the full gig guide below:

Many fans were impressed that she was now able to tour America. Other fans had jokes about Uncle Waffles meeting Drake.

@l_khleiv commented:

"Ushuthe noDrake."

@amanda_masiba commented:

'Get that coin sis."

@bernicedacosta3 commented:

"Finally. See you in Miami"

@StreamMajor9 commented:

"So excited to finally see her."

@Imanindaba commented:

"Big boss moves."

@AndileSibbs commented:

"Am I jealous? Yes I am."

@boldtiffy commented:

"God really is showing off at this point."

@Iam_AubJl commented:

"God better pull up."

@DaRealProff commented:

"She is in town @Drake"

DJ Sbu plays a set on Sway's radio show & meets up with Bravo's Andy Cohen

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu is living large in New York, promoting his energy drink and getting on to the decks.

The radio host was on the Sway in the Morning show hosted by Sway Calloway and did a fire amapiano mix. Everyone in the radio studio was vibing to South African sounds.

The former Metro FM DJ also promoted his energy drink Mofaya, and Sway took snaps with it to show support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News