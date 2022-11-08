Minnie Dlamini never misses when it comes to showing how versatile her afro hair can be as she does any style

The media personality often rocks anything that looks good when it comes to how her hair is presented to the public

Minnie does it all, from natural hairstyles to colourful wigs, one thing is guaranteed she will look amazing

Minnie Dlamini does not hold back when trying out new hairstyles. The media personality is well-known for her fashion taste and how she accessorises using her hair.

Minnie Dlamini showed her range in hairstyle throughout her career. Image:@minniedlamini

Dlamini loves to wear their hair in all ways curly, straight and everything in between. She is the ultimate inspiration for anyone over looking to switch it up.

Minnie Dlamini natural hair amazes fans

1. Minnie Dlamini rocks Bantu knots

Minnie often takes breaks from wigs. The media personality once had Bantu knots. She stunned with a full face of makeup that accentuated the hairstyle.

The hairstyle involves putting one's natural hair into small sections and then wrapping each end in two little buns/knots.

2. Minnie Dlamini's afro amazes fans

Minnie loves a cute natural for the moment. The star rocked her huge afro in one picture.

The media personality looks stunning with her voluminous hair out for all to see.'

Fans love Minnie Dlamini short hairstyles

3. Minnie Dlamini in pixie cut

The actress showed her edgy side with a daring pixie cut. The hairstyle was perfectly shaved at the sides with a long front.

4. Minnie Dlamini goes blonde

Minnie went for a much shorter hairstyle, dyed blonde. The short blonde cut has been Minnie's hairstyle, most recently in 2022.

5. Minnie Dlamini in a wig

Minnie also loved her fair share of long hair. The media personality loves a colourful wig, and she one got blonde hair with light pink tips. Minnie's colourful choice shows that she will do it all when it comes to hairstyles.

Briefly News readers reacted to Minnie's latest hair change in a post. Many were full of compliments.

Vellah Cnego wrote:

"African women are so gorgeous no matter what hairstyle they do."

Bridget Masuku commented:

"She looks more like bBity even with short hair gorgeous gorgeous lady."

Muzie Dlokzn Ngema Ngema

"She still looks beautiful as always."

La Sdlubula

"You go girl. This is you my dear. Looking more gorgeous with short hair."

Tisha Julie

"Eish y'all can lie she's not bold but looks beautiful still with her shorter hair."

