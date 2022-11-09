Gela has joined the likes of Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase, and Thuli Phongolo, who are rumored to have dated businessman Edwin Sodi

The actress was appalled to hear about the reports but refused to confirm neither nor deny the claims

The Uzalo star said she would not comment on the matter because her private life is off-limits to the public

Omuhle Gela has responded to the claims that she is the latest celeb to be added to the list of stars who have allegedly dated controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

Omuhle Gela has debunked rumors that she is dating businessman Edwin Sodi. Image: @omuhlegela and Getty Images.

According to reports, Sodi has dated top stars like Thuli Phongolo and Mihlali Ndamase and is also suspected to be the one who caused Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' marriage to crush because he was dating the former HomeGround presenter. All the celebs have laughed the allegations off, claiming they never had relationships with Sodi.

According to ZAlebs, the star was recently spotted getting cozy with Sodi at the restaurant section of one of the top restaurants. The publication further notes that Omuhle Gela is reportedly sharing Sodi with another top celeb.

Responding to the claims, the Uzalo star said she didn't know anything about the matter, and she wasn't going to discuss the matter because her private life is off limits to the public. She said:

"I have no idea what you’re talking about. My personal life is and will always be off public limits."

David Tlale faces assault allegations, fashion designer accused of taking advantage of former mentee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrated South African fashion designer David Tlale caused a buzz after being exposed for alleged sexual crimes. A man named Zack took to social media to tell how David took advantage of him.

Netizens reacted to the accusations made against David. Zack's story left many touched. Many peeps rallied behind the alleged victim, who some called Sindile.

In a post written by @mrzackiekins, David Tlale gets accused of sexual abuse. The post explains that David took advantage of his age at 21 by drugging him and forcing himself on Zack two years ago.

