Idols SA runner-up Nozi swept Mzansi off their feet with her unmatched singing voice and is not planning to stop after the show ended

The talented singer opened up about her journey on the show, lessons learnt, best moments, her favourite judge, as well as what fans can look forward to from her

She also thanked South Africans for believing in her and helping her achieve her dreams through their immense support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nozi has vowed to pursue her music career after her showstopping performances in the biggest singing competition in South Africa, Idols SA.

‘Idols SA’ Season 18's Nozi Sibiya opened up about what she has planned for her fans. Image: @noziphume.

Source: Instagram

The star, who went as far as the top two, has opened up on her journey on the show and what her devoted fans who voted for her throughout the show can look forward to from her.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Nozi Sibiya reflected on her biggest highlights on the show, her favourite judge, how she felt when Thapelo won the Idols SA Season 18 and what's next for the talented singer.

Nozi Sibiya talks about her biggest highlight on Idols SA

Nozi will go down in history as one of the best performers. The stunner charted Twitter trends after every episode as fans dished thoughts on her showstopping performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She opened up on some of the events that will forever be etched on her memory. She said her best moments included performing Jennifer Hudson's song and having Somizi Mhlongo on the stage with her. She said:

"My biggest highlight on the show has to be when I performed the Jennifer Hudson song. The support, the audience, it was like the planet shook on the day. It has to be one of the highlights when Somizi came on stage and gave me a "whooooo shame" it had to be that moment."

Nozi reflects on the moment she received a compliment from Jennifer Hudson

Nozi Sibiya gave the country goosebumps when she belted out Jennifer Hudson's hit Giving Myself. The performance was so electrifying she received a thumbs-up from the award-winning American star.

Speaking about the moment, Nozi described it as though she had a dream. The star said:

"When Jennifer Hudson gave me a compliment, it felt like I was dreaming, it felt like someone was playing a prank on me because I couldn't belive it. It was so amazing, I so happy, my body was in shock, I just became numb. Till today, I can't belive it. I just felt so blessed.

Nozi talks about the lessons she learnt on Idols SA

Being in a singing competition is not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of strength and courage to sign up and work through the eliminations and the hard work.

Nozi said the show taught her to be selfless and to work hard. She added that one of the many challenges she had to overcome was working with other contestants and competing with them. She added:

"I learnt how to conduct yourself as an artist and a human being. How to respond to questions, and how to speak. I have learnt to work with a lot of people, and at the same time, I am competing with them. I have also learnt to put others first before myself."

Idols SA runner-up opens up on her fav judge

Nozi Sibiya had nothing but praise for all the Season 18 judges. However, the star said Somizi Mhlomgo stood out of all three.

She said SomGaga had a way of making everyone feel special, even when he was giving negative comments. She noted:

"I love all the judges, but I love Somizi. He has a way of putting something, even if it's negative and not good. He makes you feel appreciated, and I respect that about him."

Nozi responds to fans lauding her for being genuinely happy for Thapelo

Social media users couldn't help but notice how Sibiya celebrated her fellow contestant Thapelo Molomo when he was announced the winner.

The star said she was genuinely happy for her friend because she felt he deserved it.

"I was so happy when Thapelo was announced as the winner. Of course, I was stressed because we all wanted to win the million, but there wasn't a thing in me that said, "Ah, it should have been me. Why him?" He deserved it. He is an amazing person, he worked hard to be where he is, and his win is my win. He is like my older brother, his win is my win."

Idols SA star thanks fans and lays out future plans

The star said she was grateful for everyone who supported and voted for her throughout the show. She thanked them for their unwavering support.

Nozi also spoke about what Mzansi should look out for from her. She added that, at this moment, the sky is the limit. She promised to pursue her music career and go as far as her talent could take her.

"Im definitely going to release more music. I will be going higher from here. There are so many opportunities, I don't want to limit myself. You will be seeing my face all over that I will make sure. I don't want to limit myself, whether it's presenting, acting, or anything. So I am excited for the future."

K.O celebrates SETE hitting 15 million views on YouTube & topping radio charts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that K.O went on his social media pages to post about the success of his song SETE featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna.

According to Radio Monitor SA, MrCashtime's song remains at number 1 on South African airwaves.

The rapper thanked his fanbase for making the record dominate on various platforms ever since its release a couple of months ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News