Beauty Influencer Mihlali Ndamase is living a life that many of her followers can only imagine

A scroll through her social media pages will leave anyone salivating, from the high-end fashion labels to the fine dining

The YouTuber has also been applying more pressure with some loved-up snaps with her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe

Apart from trending for the wrong reasons, Mihlali Ndamase has made a name for her stunning looks and soft life.

Mihlali Ndamase always serves soft life goals on her timeline, and her followers love it. Image: @mihlali_n.

The star has become one of the most popular influencers in Mzansi, and it's safe to say she is also a role model for many young people. As she celebrates her birthday, Briefly News looks at the five times Mihlali Ndamase has applied pressure.

1. Mihlali Ndamase on exotic vacations

Mihlali Ndamase is always globetrotting, and she keeps her millions of fans and followers updated with her many pictures. She recently had the streets buzzing when she posted saucy snaps in a two-piece swimsuit.

That's not the only time the beauty influencer has applied pressure. The stunner has probably lived half her life on expensive yachts, exotic places, and in beautiful places like Dubai.

2. Mihlali Ndamase rocking designer outfits

celebrities are known for always rocking high-end fashion designer outfits, and Mihlali is no exception. The beauty influencer's Instagram timeline is clad with pics in designer fits from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and some custom designs.

3. Mihlali flying private

The YouTuber is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid entertainers in Mzansi hence the fancy life she lives. Mihlali doesn't always fly public. The star has shared some snaps of flying in private jets, and Mzansi is here for it.

4. Mihlali receiving rose bouquets

There are many times that Mimi has been surprised by fancy flowers applying all the pressure on her followers. The star always posts the thoughtful gifts she receives from her man, even when it's not Valentine's Day.

5. Mihlali's fine dining experiences

For someone who travels so much, it's natural that the influencer is always eating like the queen she is in five-star establishments.

