Activist and Poet Ntsiki Mzwai is known for freely expressing herself on the social media platforms

She recently took to Twitter to open up about how she wants to be remembered, saying she wants to be remembered as an enabler of self-expression

Ntsiki also previously told Newzroom Africa that her voice is powerful, especially for women who need it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ntsiki Mzwai opens up about how she wants to be remembered. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Twitter

She tends to ruffle many feathers on Twitter, but Ntsiki usually opens discussions about topics that many people are not brave enough to touch on.

The activist shared on Twitter that when she dies, she would love to be remembered for actively helping people express themselves fully without fear of being judged or favoured.

She said she wants people to remember her for making them open up emotionally. People have since taken to the comments section to react. @Idah39821233 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"You made your mark. You stood for all women without discrimination.. continue to soldier on Qawe."

@Sizaboy wrote:

"I hear your expressed wishes. But as a rule, life seldom accords with one's wishes. More so when one is departed. Our best bet is to influence what can whilst we are still here, what others will make of it, only time will tell."

@Tefokeadimetse:

"I've learnt sooo much from you Mam' Mazwai. I keep learning so much too. Ung' uNontsikelelo ."

During her interview on Newzroom Africa, Ntsiki highlighted that people like her are needed in South Africa as the country's justice system continuously fails the victims.

"I understand my voice is audible, I understand my voice is powerful and I understand I should not abuse that power, but I also understand there are women out there who need me to use my voice," she said, as quoted by Times Live.

Ntsiki Mazwai Says She’s Tired of Being Exploited by People Who Want Her to Attend Free Gigs: “It’s an Insult"

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mzwai is tired of being exploited.

She opened up about an event organizer who booked her and never paid her. She said people take advantage of her good heart.

Ntsiki shared that there were several instances where she had been asked to attend a gig for free because of tight budgets, but when she got there, she realised the people had enough funds but just didn't want to pay her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News