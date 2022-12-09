Milly Mashile, the twin sister of Skeem Saam actress Innocent Mashile, has flooded social media with photos from her Bali vacation

The media personality enjoyed everything Bali is known for, including the beach and Indonesia's rich culture

Many South African netizens commented on Milly's glow after leaving for Bali, while others expressed envy for the good time she's having

Milly Mashile, the twin sister of Skeem Saam actress Innocent Mashile, is having the time of her life in Bali, Indonesia.

Milly Mashile's Bali vacation snaps have gone viral.

Source: Instagram

The stunning lady has made sure that online peeps get a glimpse of her lavish vacation, and netizens can't get enough of it.

Milly posted numerous snaps and videos on her official Instagram account. She rocked a pink swimsuit in three snaps, showing her lounging by the pool.

Milly raved about her time at the massive pool, saying:

"Travel Glow doesn’t lie, look at how happy I am ✌ Stunning views Beach Club Vibes Take me back any day ❤️"

Milly also posted a video of herself and her husband dressed in traditional attire. According to Milly's caption, they did a photoshoot with the theme of a traditional Bali wedding.

Lols OPW missed out This photoshoot was so special, felt like a wedding. Also, I think the Vuli Ndlela takes things to the next level, a global hit song

Milly attached some still photos at the end of the video, and to say she and her husband looked good is an understatement. The couple looked absolutely stunning!

Milly continued to share glimpses of her luxurious vacation photos, looking stunning in shorts and showing off some of the places she's visited in Bali. Milly even admitted that Bali is now one of her favorite vacation spots.

Of course, peeps left a lot of comments after seeing Milly's Bali content. Internet users wrote:

@fs.emporium said:

"Here’s to exploring Bali and creating memories "

@priscilla_masabata_leburu shared:

"Looking stunning Milly Mashile "

@kefilwemello posted:

"@millymashile you just do this content creating with ease, you served us!!!"

@lusile_vilakati replied:

"I love how you’re taking in their culture "

@londekah_zondi_ commented:

"❤️ killing it as a Bali bride"

@terenmua wrote:

"The Queen ❤️"

@lee_selowa also said:

"The pressure is getting worse "

@priscilla_masabata_leburu also shared:

"You have fried us shame❤️I love and enjoy this Bali content."

@mrs_shims added:

"Aag those white shorts on you "

