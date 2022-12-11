Natasha Thahane is melting hearts on social media with a TikTok video vibing to King Monada's song

The actress danced for her followers as she sang "Bo Mma'" and she said it was her song of the year

Netizens were impressed by her smooth moves and some said she made them fall in love with the song

Natasha Thahane dances to "Bo Mma' in TikTok video. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane showed off her endearing personality, which has made her one of SA's sought-after talents.

The actress sang 'Bo Mma' word for word while busting some cool moves and pulling funny faces.

Most social media users were surprised that Natasha could speak and understand Sepedi. Her day one fans mentioned that she must have picked up the Limpopo swag from her days starring on the popular soapie Skeem Saam.

People also noted how the Blood & Water star looked fabulous after giving birth a few months ago. She was wearing a white blazer with jeans and sparkled in a bedazzled crop top.

Watch the adorable video below:

@pedigirrl said:

"When we say Limpopo is a country, we also mean our people making musical history."

Morongoa_Manyathela wrote:

"As for Bo Mma. I can't believe you know the lyrics, but nna dololo. My own home language."

@starkiddsa posted:

"Limpopo again taking us to 2023."

@loveydoo0 added:

"You killed it. You even made me like the song."

@ntombkamjita mentioned:

"The beauty out of this world. Had to watch this 5 times."

@rati460 shared:

"Love that song, you just gained a follower dear."

@kgodisoprumamolatji asked:

"You can speak Khelobedu? Do you understand the language?"

@masingita890 stated:

"This lady is beautiful guys, jealous down!! She is pretty yoh! "

