Babes Wodumo's alleged disastrous performance in KwaMashu, north of Durban left her fans puzzled and wondering about her health

According to reports, the eLamont hitmaker did not even finish singing a single song during Dladla Mshunqisi's Usuku Lomshunqo show

Babes Wodumo's manager Nondumiso Simelane revealed that her sis was extremely tired on the day and denied that she couldn't dance because of her alleged ill health

Babes Wodumo continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. The eLamont hitmaker's disastrous performance left her fans puzzled.

Babes Wodumo’s disastrous performance left her fans puzzled. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Babes did not even complete a single song during her performance on 27 November at Wiseman's Car Wash in KwaMashu at Dladla Mshunqisi's Usuku Lomshunqo gig.

Babes Wodumo was one of the headliners at the annual event. Daily Sun reports that the star couldn't dance at the show, leaving many convinced that she's not well. The publication further shared that her management team insisted that all is well with Babes' health.

Babes Wodumo's manager denies she's sick

The Gqom Queen's manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane said Mampintsha's wife was just exhausted on the day, adding that people must also consider the fact that she's a first time mom and a wife.

Nondumiso said Babes Wodumo is perfectly fine but was extremely tired on the day, adding that:

"There's nothing wrong with her."

Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose blow Somizi away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to his timeline to praise Maskandi stars Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose. The larger-than-life media personality was the host at the recent Gcwalisa Spring Picnic.

The Idols SA judge took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on the performances of the two artists from KwaZulu-Natal. The reality TV star told his 4.8 million followers that he respects Maskandi following the show.

SomGaga said DJ Tira, AKA and Kamo Mphela's performances were "healthy" but Ntencane and Khuzani stole the show. Daily Sun reported that he further shared that their performances humbled and inspired him, adding that they taught him that it's okay to stay in your own lane and run your own race.

Source: Briefly News