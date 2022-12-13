Musa Mseleku recently honoured his first wife, Macele, for her contributions to the community she comes from

MaCele recently established the Women Global Empowerment Foundation, which aims to address issues affecting women

Mseleku shared a social media post praising MaCele, and some people misinterpreted it as him picking favourites because he apparently ignored MaYeni's achievements

Musa Mseleku is beaming with pride after his first wife, MaCele, founded the Women Global Empowerment Foundation.

Musa Mseleku has been criticised for celebrating a few out of his four wives on social media whenever they avhieve something huge. Image: @musamseleku

Musa gushed about his wife in an Instagram post announcing that MaCele is making big moves. Musa wrote:

"Well done Ndlovukazi umaCele for launching a Women Global Empowerment that seeks address the needs of our people."

According to TshisaLIVE, the foundation's mission is to address social ills, particularly those experienced by women. Gender-based violence is at the heart of the issues MaCele wishes to address.

"She was inspired by a number of enquiries that she was getting in her personal capacity asking for help to take children to school or help with food and clothes among other things," said Musa.

Musa went on to say that MaCele and the other women seen in Mseleku's snap have already decided which homes they want to visit and volunteer in.

"Now that it has taken off, they have already identified the families they will be visiting, especially now during [the] festive [season] ... I've always said MaCele is a leader in her own right."

Musa Mseleku's "favouritism" called ut by UThando Nes'thembu viewers

Peeps praised MaCele for having a good heart in the comments section of Musa's Instagram post. However, some people chose to bring negative energy and deviate from the topic.

Musa, according to one online user, picked favourites. The person claimed that Musa failed to celebrate MaYeni, his second wife, for starting a plus-size clothing line. The peep wrote:

"Our Mayeni wasn’t congratulated on her plus size store weeeh "

Another peep agreed with the above comment saying:

"@pam_jongola there are Favourites here "

According to the Daily Sun, Mayeni's clothing brand is called Mayeni Fashion and Collection, and it caters to women of all sizes.

"My collection is mainly from overseas and I cater for all shapes and sizes. Our prices are affordable and we deliver nationwide."

Others peeps seemed genuinely happy and they praised MaCele's bold move in the comments section, writing:

@fortunate_ngidi said:

"I love how smart, nurturing MaCele is yuuuh umama wekhaya ngempela futhi omazisayo noThixho ❤️"

@modiegiseloana shared:

"Well done to the Queen Mother❤️ I love her so much"

@sithandilemthethwa posted:

"Well-done Nkomisengwilele,Vico ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@bradley_masango replied:

"Halala Mamkhulu"

