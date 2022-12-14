The Internationally renowned DJs, Black Coffee, and Euphonik friendship is one of the most admirable ones in the entertainment industry

The DJs have known each other for years, and this article will look at some of the cool things they have done together

In 2020, Black Coffee and Euphonik were living their best lives touring Europe where they also got a chance to meet the iconic salt bae

A Look at Euphonik and Black Coffee's friendship. Image: @euphonik and @realblackcoffee

In 2018, DJ Black Coffee shared a picture that he took with Euphonik in 2005 comparing it with the current one at the time, showing fans how they have grown in the industry.

"Don't sleep on yourself," he captioned the snap.

Euphonik also appreciated the tweet and retweeted it, saying:

"2005 and 2018 and still at it!! Patience, consistency, resilience, hard work, and prayer. Amadolo aqinile "

DJ Euphonik and Black Coffee tour Europe

When the rest of Mzansi was battling the pandemic back in 2020, Black Coffee and his best friend were touring Europe. The DJs took to their social media platforms to give fans a sneak peek inside their nice time in Europe.

Euphonik posted a video on Instagram sharing that they also met the iconic salt bae.

Black Coffee and Euphonik open Yawa pop-up clothing store

The DJs started 2020 on a high note! On 3 January, Black Coffee took to Twitter and celebrated his friend's achievement. He tweeted:

"Ntwana Euphonik here’s to a decade of making a Billi and you getting your private jet ... from my thoughts and wishes to God’s ears.”

A few days later, the pair announced that they were launching a pop-up store named Yawa.

"Yawa aims to create an experiential space both real-world & digital where Art. Music. Fashion comes together."

Black Coffee stands up for his friend Euphonik against Prince Kaybee

In another article, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee defended Euphonik on Twitter.

Amid the pandemic, Euphonik took to Twitter and advised people to buy properties, and this did not sit well with many people including the award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee who then joined many other netizens who were dragging Euphonik.

Kaybee said celebrities are pressured by the urge to sound wise. He added:

"You watch a few YouTube videos, you wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker,"

Defending Euphonik in a now-deleted tweet, Black Coffee clapped back at Kaybee and asked if he was a celebrity.

