Media personality Pearl Thusi has announced that she'll no longer promote events on her socials unless she has been paid in full

It seems some venues and events promoters failed to pay the Queen Sono actress her cash after she kept her end of the bargain

It's reported that Pearl is not the only celeb who has taken the decision as Mihlali Ndamase also called out a popular club for not paying her after promoted their gig

Pearl Thusi has taken to her timeline to announce that she'll no longer promote events for free. The media personality explained that she'll only promote gigs that she has been paid in full for.

Pearl Thusi shared that she's no longer promoting events for free. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

According to her post, some venue owners have seemingly not paid the Queen Sono actress for her services. She said she's tired of being taken for a ride when it's time for event organisers to pay her.

ZAlebs reports that the stunner made the announcement on her official Instagram account. The publication shared that Pearl Thusi is not the only club host who has taken the decision.

The outlet reports that social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase also called out a popular Cape Town club for not paying her after she promoted their event on her timeline.

Kelly Khumalo no longer triggered by her naysayers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has taken to her timeline to share that she's no longer triggered by the hate she received on social media. The singer has been through the most since her second baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down at her home.

The Empini hitmaker has also been accused of destroying careers of most of the men she has dated in the past, including her first baby daddy Jub Jub.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star opened up about her inner peace. She shared that she's no longer triggered by things that used to get her worked up in the past. TshisaLIVE reports that Kelly added that she's currently at a happy place. She added:

"I'm at a place where what used to get to me, no longer gets to me."

Source: Briefly News