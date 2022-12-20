Lady Du has sacrificed herself for Nhlanhla Mafu, who was being dragged for sharing questionable photos of her new lover

The Amapiano star threw herself in the heat, all in the name of defending the Mafikizolo star against trolls

However, Mzansi people refused to be reprimanded by the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker and continued to criticise Mafu

Nhlanhla Mafu, formerly known as Nhlanhla Nciza, revealed her new relationship to Mzansi. However, Mzansi peep dragged her new bae because his face was hidden in the photos.

Lady Du has defended Nhlanhla Mafu against social media peeps who targeted her new man. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu and @ladydu_sa

The photos were initially posted on the singer's Instagram account, but they ended up on Twitter after @Snezo_Ntaka shared them.

Snezo dragged Nhlanhla in the tweet's caption, implying that the media personality should have kept the photos to herself if she didn't want to go public with her new relationship after getting divorced.

"I have so many questions but ke happiness yabo phambili"

After seeing the troll's tweet, amapiano star Lady Du responded to the post, saying:

"Don’t question what is not yours "

Another Tweep defended Snezo by replying to Lady Du, saying Nhlanhla should have just stayed quiet about her new relationship. The online user asserted:

"Then don't put out to the public something you don't want to be scrutinised on"

Lady Du tried hard to make internet users understand what they were doing was wrong. The musician even brought up Nhlanhla's previous failed marriage and begged Snezo to consider the children in the photo before negatively circulating it.

"Nhlanhla has been through a lot, she is ready to tell you she has a man but is respecting his privacy due to what social media might do. She’s protecting him for now, when they are both ready she’ll post. Most importantly respecting his kids too. ❤️❤️❤️"

However, Lady Du's efforts were not enough for Snezo and the commenters, who also trolled Nhlanhla and her new boo. Peeps stated:

@mbete_ said:

"Why post him then if she’s all about privacy. It’s not like this is the USA where paparazzi would be chasing after her or him and his kids. These celebrities just love seeking attention through these mystery games "

@MfokaNkala commentd:

"Even if she was through a little, she didn't have to post these cringing pictures, you celebrities must know you don't owe us your privat lives."

@Punisher_ZAR replied:

"If the people are not meant to be seen why post these pictures?"

@I_am_Rebah shared:

'Who forced them to post? They should've continued their privacy in private and avoided looking this ridiculous."

@ThulaniSundu wrote:

"This is so weird. Now you showing us bad Christmas photos because you hiding a boyfriend/husband you think we care about? Tjo!"

Lady Du shows support for Tol Azz Mo

In other stories, Briefly News reported that the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian and TV personality Tol Azz Mo touched many hearts, including Amapiano star Lady Du after he opened up on Twitter.

Responding to Tol Azz Mo's tweet, Lady Du urged the comedian to keep praying, she also told him to return to comedy.

Tol Azz Mo replied to Lady Du, thanking her for her support. Many fans also took to the comments section and shared heartwarming messages.

