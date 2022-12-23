Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has become a victim of trolls after posting a saucy picture on social media

People dragged the reality star by pointing out flaws in her face and claiming she got a BBL, as seen in the trending photo

Some internet users even claimed MaMkhize photoshopped the viral picture and did a terrible job at it

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize can't seem to catch a break on social media. Mzansi trolled the Royal AM football club owner's Maldives photos.

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is trending on Twitter after her pics in a red swimwear went viral.

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, famous Tweep @ChrisExcel102 shared a snap of MaMkhize in a gorgeous red swimwear clearly feeling herself.

Chris and other Mzansi peeps noticed a slight difference in MaMkhize's body structure. The Tweep claimed the reality star got a BBL, and most Twitter netizens didn't dispute it.

"Mamkhize joined the BBL community.. ," wrote Chris.

Trolls reacted to the photo by zooming in and noticing some "flaws" on MaMkhize's face. According to some peeps, not even a BBL or her wealth could make MaMkhize attractive.

Peeps attacked MaMkhize's face and didn't hold back their words. They wrote:

@Neo02975675 said:

"Please tell me this is not a photo edit"

@BNwaila shared:

"This image looks hella photoshopped."

@SakiSoulM posted:

"Still akana tht thing!!!aka washeki"

@BlankAfrican replied:

"Photoshop went wrong."

@ThabangMpho10 commented:

"The pic is so airbrushed they nearly removed her knees."

@NubianSen wrote:

"I saw when she started exercising gore she is up to something. They all start like her."

@Ntsundu_ZA reacted:

"Divorce will show you flames it will make you think you are 18yrs while you are 45yrs."

@MbaliRantlha also said:

"I'm not sure whether it is BBL or photoshop. The knee looks too suspicious but the shape of her body is definitely not the one we know"

@_K_A_R_A_B_O also shared:

"The face said not on my watch.'

@LoRGan_1 weighed in:

"Am I the only one who thinks this looks fake"

@Da_Cruize_Mike also reacted:

"Something is missing here. Money is not doing magic to this lady"

@Ceea9007 added:

"The person who airbrushed this photo didn't do justice. He/she left evidence scattered all over the place. Check the ages of the pants and the bra. The face is worse "

Shauwn Mkhize flies more than 20 family members to the Maldives

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and her clan were having the time of their lives in the Maldives, and her followers were enjoying her aspirational posts.

The Royal AM football club owner and her family have been serving SA travel content for the past few months, and the stunning pics keep coming.

MaMkhize and Sbahle Mpisane also sizzled the internet last week with stunning swimsuit pictures while they were on a yacht in Dubai.

