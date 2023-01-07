Makhadzi's fans are standing with their fav after a music promoter headed to social media to claim the Ghanama hitmaker owes him money

The Twitter user with the handle @RabsVhafuwiSA headed to the streets to allege that Makhadzi and her team were ignoring his calls and messages

Fans accused the user of trying to smear Makhadzi's name with the posts with many claiming that he is the one at fault

Makhadzi found herself topping Twitter trends after she was called out by a Twitter user who alleged that she was ignoring his calls and messages.

Makhadzi topped Twitter trends after allegations that she is owing a music promoter some money. Image: @makhadzisa.

Per the reports circulating on social media, the Matorokisi hitmaker was supposed to pay back the money she was paid after failing to perform,

The Twitter user with the handle @RabsVhafuwiSA shared a screenshot of a previous post he had tagged the star saying she was ignoring his messages about the money she owes. The post read:

"Hi Makhadzi, do we have to fight over such a small amount though? Please do the right thing and pay up. And stop ignoring my calls and messages. I think we are too grown for such. And I don't even want this social media attention, I have just run out of options to get to you."

According to ZAlebs, fans were not having the allegations against the star. Many accused the Twitter user of chasing clout with Makhadzi's name.

@musiiwa_ra said:

"Rabs we know you’re working with Ritha D, so you will do anything to ruin Makhadzi’s name."

@Gjing_superman

"What must she refund you for? You booked her, she arrived, and you said she should not perform. She could've been at another gig but you chose to waste her time, now you want a refund? Nidelela abantu kodwa yaz."

@kutamatshianeo noted:

"Rabs stop what you are trying to do, Makhadzi even did you a very big favour, she charged you 20000, and her real price starts from 50k to 100k."

