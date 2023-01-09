Mmatema has left Mzansi people in their feelings after posting a lengthy letter to her husband, Tshepo Gavu, on Instagram

The former Idols SA runner-up praised her man for being a loving and present husband throughout their marriage

South Africans were moved by their love story, which was detailed in the caption and praised the couple for maintaining a healthy relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gospel singer Mmatema recently praised her husband, Tshepo Gavu, in a post on Instagram.

Mmatema has penned a love letter to her husband Tshepo Gavu. Image: @mmatema

Source: Instagram

The talented singer wrote about many aspects of Tshepo that touched her heart. Mmatema first thanked him for fulfilling all of his roles as both a loving father and a husband.

"I am honoured to have you in my life. As a dad, you are a gem, the love you have for your kids, love you’ve taught them and how you protect them melts my heart all the time."

Mmatema also revealed in the many paragraphs she wrote that the pure and genuine way her man loves her even surprises people close to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"As my lover, I’m not crazy about you nje shem. Yoh wa nrata Gavu, you love me so right, some people think wa acta, how you go out your way to see me smile is incredible to experience. Thank you for loving me even better than I expected."

Like any other present husband, the Make A Way hitmaker stated that Mr Gavu is always supportive and wishes her the best in all of her career endeavours.

"Thank you for always supporting me, always having my back & doing everything in your power even beyond to see me succeed. I know many don’t know but you, after Christ are definitely the reason I am the woman I am today. You push me, you pray for me, you advice and correct me gently. You want what is best for me always and for that I will forever praise God."

Responding to Mmatema's lengthy Instagram letter, Mzansi was touched and showered the couple with praises. Netizens wrote:

@palesawabanda said:

"Pure genuine love❤️"

@pi.nky5148 shared:

"Shuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can relate. Someone can just love you too good to be true. You are blessed sis."

@bopilaopila posted:

"This is beautiful Honestly, good husbands and men are never celebrated enough. "

@kay_lethokoo replied:

"This was felt Mrs G I love love, and this love is beautiful❤️ May the love and grace of God continue to be a canopy over your union❤️"

@mokgadihlako commented:

"Wishing both of you the very best in your union. You love each other so easily and perfectly.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@beluxuryeventssa_ wrote:

"What a beautiful, touching and loving letter. Indeed true never fails. Keep it together. I pray for you❤️."

@nthabi.moloi548 reacted:

"Ncooh that's so sweet, blessed birthday to Ntate Gavu may he celebrate more years of grace. Hip hip hurray "

@tendy_mia_muvhusi added:

"Beautiful love story whatever you said in your prayers sesi, every word, Amen"

Nandi Mandida bares all as she celebrates her husband Zakes Bantwini’s song Asanda topping charts

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida left her Instagram followers drooling after sharing a saucy video on her page.

The stunner looked all kinds of yummy in a two-piece swimsuit that got everyone talking.

The Skanda Love singer posted the hot clip on her Instagram page while wishing her fans a happy new year. The stunner also celebrated her Grammy-nominated husband Zakes Bantwini's hit song Asanda topping the Metro FM chart show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News