Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the loadshedding crisis as Eskom has implemented Stage 6 loadshedding

The Kaya 959 presenter applauded Gwede Mantashe for saying the country shouldn't move away from using coal and slammed people who're using the issue for scoring political points

While some people agreed with Sizwe and the Energy Minister, others questioned who benefits from exporting coal to other countries while Mzansi suffers from loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts on the loadshedding crisis in Mzansi. The country is currently on Stage 6 loadshedding.

Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the loadshedding crisis in Mzansi. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Many people have shared different views to the ongoing power cuts. Some believe that the country should stop exporting coal to other countries in order to end loadshedding. Others claim politically connected people are making bank via exporting coal while Mzansi faces coal shortages.

Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to praise Enregy Minister Gwede Mantashe for saying Mzansi shouldn't move away from coal. The Kaya 959 presenter claimed some people are using loadshedding for scoring political points, reports TshisaLIVE. The publication aslo reported that Mantashe claimed Eskom can be fixed withing six to 12 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's remarks

Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Many agreed that the country should not move away from coal.

@Ch1efKL said:

"We shouldn’t move away from coal and we can also practice clean energy in some cities as a test."

@fntse commented:

"Who are the current coal export payments being made to? Something tells me the answer is very interesting."

@MziwoxoloGungq3 said:

"Exporting coal while we act as if we care about climate change, I mean if we move to green energy because we are concerned about climate change. Why export then."

@MandelaMinutes wrote:

"Problem is, people don't listen. Moving away from coal is not happening tomorrow and we will be using it in 2080. Transition is something that has to start asap though."

@M3dInfo added:

"When SAA is stolen and Eskom is destroyed where is the treason?"

Cassper Nyovest slammed for joking about loadshedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has been slammed for making a distasteful joke about loadshedding.

Eskom recently implemented Stage 6 loadshedding and many people have been left without electricity for days and some can't even access the internet.

The rapper took to his timeline to share pics of himself and a couple of his friends rocking bright colours. They were seemingly attending a party at the time. Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"No more load shedding!!! We have fixed it!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News