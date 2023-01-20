Jessica Nkosi ad her hubby, TK Dlamini, have for the past couple of years hogged headlines for their rocky relationship

The celeb couple broke up a few months after welcoming their first child together after TK allegedly cheated but they resolved their issues and got back together

The former Isibaya actress and the former Uzalo actor made headlines when they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in December 2022

Jessica Nkosi is one of the most elegant and gorgeou actresses in Mzansi. The former Isibaya actress broke many men's hearts when it was reportd that she was pregnant with TK Dlamini's baby.

Fast forward, the actress and her former Uzalo bae became oen of the most talked about couples in Mzansi because of their rocky relationship. They hogged headlines for right reasons and sometimes for wrong reasons.

In celebration of Jessica Nkosi's 33rd birthday, Briefly News zoomed in on the celeb couple's relationship. The stunner celebrated her birthday on 20 January.

1. Jessica Nkosi confirms split from TK Dlamini

In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories in September 2019, Jessica Nkosi confirmed her split from her baby daddy. Jessica shared that her boo had been unfaithful to her, reported Channel 24. Her posts sparked cheating rumours.

She spoke to the publication a few days after her rant and indeed confirmed they they had decided to go their seperate ways. She also confirmed that she's the one who posted the Instagram Stories, adding that she deleted the posts after about five to six hours. At the time, she also confirmed that she was no longer with t"the father of my child".

2. Jessica Nkosi back with TK Dlamini

Savanna News reported that Jessica and TK Dlamini got back together after sorting out their differences. The couple confirmed they had rekindled their romance with a stunning pic of themselves holidaying in Cape Town.

In the pic, the stars were loved-up on a boat. Before they confirmed they were back togeher, Mzansi was confused as the two had been spoiling each other on their birthdays. Some had thought that they were just great at co-parentng but they were actually back on each other's arms.

3. Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini tie the knot

ZAlebs reported that the former Isibaya actress and TK, who is popularly known as Mastermind - a character he played on Uzalo, got hitched in December 2022. The publication reported that The South African published that TK and Jessica had a traditional wedding.

Jessica's father's side was reportedly not invited at the ceremony called umembeso.A source shared that Jessica's father's side couldn't believe that they were excluded from the ceremony which usually involves all the couple's families.

