AKA's death has been the trending topping on social media and peeps have come up with various conclusions

Many have pointed fingers at the late rapper's late girlfriend, Anele Tembe's, family, but it seems they are speculations

Moses Tembe issued a statement mourning AKA's death and is reportedly going to have a meeting with AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Anele Tembe's father reached out to AKA's parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, following the rapper's untimely death on February 10, 2023.

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes, to meet with Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Social media has been awash with speculations from fans trying to piece together the events from the fateful night.

Fans mention Moses Tembe in AKA's death

Twitter is awash with mixed debates about who might have ordered AKA's hit. Some people accused the rapper's friends, while others said they believed Anele Tembe's family had a hand in SupaMega's shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Moses Tembe responded to the star's death by issuing a heartfelt condolence message. TimesLIVE reported that the business tycoon said his former son-in-law was a talented musician who contributed much to the industry. The statement read:

"Kiernan was an extraordinary and talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa and indeed Africa’s rich musical tapestry.

"We, therefore, extend our condolences to his extended family and his fans."

AKA's parents to meet with Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe

According to IOL, Moses Tembe also reached out to AKA's father, Tony Forbes, in person and offered to have a meeting. Tony said he still finds it hard to believe that Kiernan is gone and will advise when and where he can sit down with Tembe. He said:

"Thank you for your message. We appreciate it greatly. It (AKA’s death) has not registered for me. I will revert soonest about the best time and address for you to come through."

Kiernan Forbes' family fly to Durban to identify rapper's body and visit murder scene

In related news, Briefly News reported that the task of going to identify a loved one's body at the mortuary is not an easy one. AKA's loved ones were faced with the task after the rapper's murder in Durban on Friday.

Tony Forbes, AKA's father, brother, manager and some close friends and relatives flew to Durban to identify Supa Mega's body.

According to TimesLIVE, AKA's family went to Phoenix mortuary to identify his body after the Fela In Versace rapper was shot dead alongside his friend and former manager. A source at the morgue told the publication that they were distraught when they arrived.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News