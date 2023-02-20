Mzansi star Cassper Nyovest dropped three pictures with American rapper Fabolous on his Twitter timeline

Mufasa's snaps sparked song collaborations among South African music lovers in the comments section

Online peeps said they can't wait to hear what the two talented rappers cooked in the studio

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest keeps on proving why he's regarded as an international megastar. The Mzansi rapper recently shared three snaps with American rapper Fabolous.

Cassper Nyovest dropped three pics with American rapper Fabolous on his Twitter timeline. Image: @casspernyovest/Twitter and Prince William/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The meetup is massive for Cass' career, as Fabolous made significant strides in the American music scene. According to Grammy.com, the legendary rapper is a four-time Grammy Award nominee.

The photos of the talented stars went viral on Twitter as local music lovers couldn't believe Cassper hung out with their favourite international musician.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest's pics with Fabolous spark song collaboration rumours

It seemed like Mzansi was convinced that Cass and Fabolous cooked something in the studio. Mufasa announced on social media a few days before he dropped the three snaps that he wouldn't be attending AKA's funeral on February 18 because he was going on a business trip.

The three snaps with Fabolous that he shared on February 20 confirmed that the Siyathandana rapper wasn't lying, and peeps can't wait for the song the rappers will potentially release.

@CallhimEsco said:

"Two of my favorite rappers."

@NtombelaSm shared:

"Loso - One of the smoothest flows in the game!"

@anele70276586 posted:

"The king himself."

@ichangehandles replied:

"You and Loso got something cooking?"

@_Thaso commented:

"Should we expect something?"

@Amoschaa wrote:

"Two talented businessman. Perhaps, there's hit song wrapped up under your sleeve."

@102Sabza reacted:

"D*mn, the pic looks fabulous."

@100_kMokone also said:

"Bro, do you know how happy it makes me to see you living your wildest dreams like this? Loso? Get it Nyov!"

@nkhatho_lerato added:

"Real recognises real."

Cassper Nyovest defends copying 2Pac's photoshoot, businessman claims there's nothing new under the sun

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest opened up about the 2Pac-inspired campaign he and Toss did for his alcoholic brand. The rapper-turned-businessman defended his decision to copy 2Pac and David LaChapelle's bathtub shoot for his Billiato campaign.

Cassper was dragged on his timeline after he shared snaps of Toss' first photoshoot as the brand ambassador for Billiato. Scores of people accused Cassper of lacking creativity.

Defending his decision to "copy" Tupac Shakur's Versace campaign, the Siyathandana hitmaker claimed, "there's nothing new under the sun". Cassper Nyovest told TshisaLIVE that they all draw inspiration from somewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News