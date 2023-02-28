Amapiano star Toss is making headlines again for missing yet another gig after getting paid 50% of his booking fee

The Amapiano sensation left an Eastern Cape promoter fuming after he refused to perform with a generator after the venue was hit by load-shedding when he arrived

The event organiser Skhulu Mqolo reportedly paid Toss' manager R12 500 of his R25 000 but the star never came back to perform at the venue as he had allegedly promised

Toss is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Amapiano sensation pulled a no-show yet again and left an event organiser fuming.

Toss, who is the ambassador of Billiato, has been making bank since the year started but he continues to miss shows. After Cassper Nyovest announced him as Billiato's ambassador, the star was also featured on Apple Music's Up Next Artist program.

Toss joined a long list of artists who've missed gigs after getting paid in the last few months. Makhadzi, Babes Wodumo, and TNS, among others, have left their fans and promoters disappointed after not showing up at packed events.

ZAlebs reports that an irate promoter wants his money back from Toss. He was supposed to do his Umlando dance at the Ditos Bar and Braai in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape on 22 December but reportedly never arrived.

Toss allegedly paid 50%

Skhulu Mqolo allegedly paid Toss's manager Slindile Mpatho 50% of his R25 000 fee but he never arrived. He was reportedly paid R12 500 in advance. Reportedly, Toss arrived at the venue but allegedly refused to perform because of load-shedding. He apparently refused to perform with a generator but instead, he demanded his full payment.

