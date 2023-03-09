Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi took to her timeline to reveal their bundle of joy's Zulu name

The gorgeous mother shared that she gave Khotso the second name, Izwe, because she sees the world through him

Thobeka reportedly shared that she doesn't post her son's face and her partner's on her timeline because she's protecting them from evil people

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest's little boy has a Zulu name. The rapper's bundle of joy with Thobeka Majozi is only known in Mzansi by his Setswana name, Khotso.

Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest's son has a Zulu name. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama reveals their son's Zulu name

Thobeka took to her Instagram stories and shared that Khotso's Zulu name is Izwe.

Cassper Nyovest's girlfriend revealed that she's the one who gave their son his second name. She said she named him Izwe because she knew he would become her world, adding that she sees the world differently through him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Thobeka Majozi shared why she doesn't post her son's face on social media

ZAlebs reported that Thobeka shared that she's private and doesn't post her child, family, or partner on social media. She said one of the reasons is because "we're living in scary times", and she's protecting them from her haters.

"They don't want to see you win or be happy."

Lamiez Holworthy jokes about her pregnancy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy took to her timeline to joke about her body. The Metro FM presenter and her rapper hubby Khuli Chana are expecting their first child together.

The expectant mom jokingly shared that she looks and feels like an elephant because of her swollen body.

“My feet, fingers, ankles, and legs? Okare ke elephant. I’ve had to stop wearing jewellery because wow."

Lamiez shared that, like most pregnant women, she's experiencing swollen feet and other side effects associated with pregnancy. The DJ and Khuli Chana have been married for a minute and are excited to welcome a new family member.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News