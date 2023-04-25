J Something, the award-winning musician, continues to express his love for his wife Coco, on social media

Coco playfully replies to J Something's sweet words, expressing her love for him in a fun way

Fans and friends of the couple shower them with love and admiration, appreciating their relationship and the happiness they radiate

J Something celebrates 11th anniversary with his wife.

Source: Instagram

J Something, the award-winning musician whose real name is Joao da Fonseca, continues to melt hearts with his public expressions of love for his wife, Cordelia "Coco" Fonseca. The couple has been together for eleven years and married for seven, and J Something never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to the love of his life.

JSomething shares a sweet message for his wife

Recently, J Something took to his Instagram account to share a sweet moment with Coco. The couple created a special day called "PJJDAY", where they spent the entire day in their pyjamas, with the only rule being that they were not allowed to change out of their PJs.

J Something said:

"Mr and Mrs Happy So today we had a “PJJDAY” … a day we created to spend all day in our pjs! Only rule was you are not allowed to get out of your pjs … Well what a day we had … I feel so happy next to you. You’re such an interesting human being. I love your energy. I love your company. You’re so good to me, for me, with me. I love who WE are. I love what we about. I love what we look like on pictures because I know that reality is a million times better! I love you @cocodafonseca and I think that’s so f#%^* cool!"

To which Coco playfully replied:

"Hey you! You are so good with your words, that time all I can say is “I love you bra” Lol you my Joy. ❤️"

Friends and fans swoon over the lovebirds' interaction

Rapper Boity commented:

""

@takkies7 said:

"Love this! So beautiful ❤️"

@hardson_fm said:

"Love this couple,sometimes you just look at some people and you can just help it but be happy with them"

liziwe said:

"Love this. I’m stealing this idea"

ze2licious wrote:

"She smiles with her eyes too, you can tell she’s loved "

@alinamahuli commented:

"Oh guys u have no idea how I love u and appreciate u "

@melob_jones said:

"Arg ❤️"

