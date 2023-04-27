Bontle Modiselle celebrates one year of owning her own dance studio, a significant milestone in the world of dance

The South African media personality has broken the Guinness Book of Records for the largest amapiano dance and performed at high-profile events like the launch of Big Brother Titans

Bontle's dedication to her craft has earned her international recognition, including an invitation to the Roc Nation Grammy brunch in Los Angeles, where she met with stars like Beyoncé

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bontle Modiselle celebrates her incredible journey. Images: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

South African media personality and choreographer, Bontle Modiselle has achieved a significant milestone in the world of dance as she celebrates one year of owning her own dance studio.

Bontle Modiselle gains international recognition for her dance achievements

Despite her success, Bontle remains humble and committed to driving a positive narrative about the dance industry in her country.

TimesLive reports that Bontle has broken the Guinness Book of Records for the largest amapiano dance with musician Alfa Kat and World of Dance co-ordinator Quintus Jansen, performed at the launch of Big Brother Titans, and even hosted American singer Kelly Rowland in her studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bontle Modiselle meets Beyonce: A surreal moment at Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

Her dedication to her craft has not gone unnoticed, as she was invited to the Roc Nation Grammy brunch in Los Angeles, where she rubbed shoulders with international stars like Beyoncé.

Taking to Insta, Bontle posted:

"Has it been a year already @bontlemodiselledancestudio?! Definitely worth the celebration #SaveTheDate ️"

Bontle's achievement did not go unnoticed as fans lauded her for her milestone.

@kananelo_n_s said:

" ❤️"

@tshimollo.rachabane said:

""

@kwanelefinch said:

"Count me in"

@joseph__mjebhane said:

"Khaya lethu ❤️"

@lebzathevillain said:

""

@gorgemakeup_za said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️"

@aa.yand.aa said:

"congratulations mama ❤️"

@simplypamzy_ said:

"congratulations mama Afrika"

Priddy Ugly reveals Bontle Modiselle and he declined reality TV show offers: “We’ve never been interested”

Briefly News also reported on Bontle and her husband, Priddy Ugly declining reality show offers.

Priddy Ugly has revealed that he and Bontle Modiselle have received many reality TV show offers but have declined all of them.

In a Twitter post, the rapper hinted that he and his wife would not be pressured by people's expectations about how they should live their lives. Priddy added that his relationship with Bontle is too precious to be pscrutinised by Mzansi peeps

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News