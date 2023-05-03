Focalistic will host his first one-man show, The Straata Nation Address concert, on June 10 at Centurion Supersport Park stadium

Focalistic indicated that he is grateful for his success and motivated to see how far he can take his career, which has already led to sold-out shows in London

Fans are excited for Focalistic's upcoming concert, as seen in the comments section of his Instagram post

Focalistic, the South African musician who rose to fame with his hit song Ke Star, is set to host his first one-man show, called The Straata Nation Address concert, on June 10 at Centurion Supersport Park stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Focalistic shared details of the concert, :

"Getting Ready For #StraataNationAddress ka nnete 10 June 2023 = History in the making // Centurion SuperSport Park // Ticket Link In Bio( @webtickets ) and in store @picknpay AREYEEENG"

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Focalistic expressed his gratitude for his success, saying that seeing his dreams come true was a big blessing. He also spoke about his motivation to see how far he can take his career, as he never imagined it would lead to sold-out shows in London.

Fans were excited to hear of Focalistic's planned concert and shared their eagerness in the comments.

Focalistic shares teaser of Ba Ja Ko Pele music video, the clip gives Mzansi EFF vibes: “President Ya Straata”

Briefly News previously reported on Focalistic sharing a teaser to his Ba Ja Ko Pele music video.

Many celebrities shy away from making political statements because they don't want to alienate some of their fanbase members. Focalistic released his amapiano Ba Ja Ko Pele single on March 24 and is going all out in promoting the song. He shot a creative music video that looked like an endorsement for the Economic Freedom Fighters to many.

