Vusi Ma R5's grave has been restored after pictures showing it vandalised a few months ago trended

The Barcadi musician's brother Koketso "DJ Cooper" Mosoeu opened up about the unveiling ceremony

DJ Cooper also revealed plans to release new music to keep Vusi Ma R5's legacy and unique sound alive

Vusi Ma R5's family is relieved that their son's tomb has been rebuilt after it was vandalised.

Vusi Ma R5's family held an unveiling ceremony after fixing his vandalised grave. Image: @MDNnewss and @VusiR5

Source: Twitter

Pictures showing Vusi Ma R5, actual name Itumeleng Mosoeu's tomb, burnt to ashes and hit by stones, circulated on social media. This was only a few weeks after the burial.

Vusi Ma R5's family restores his grave

TshisaLIVE reports that the family decided to fix Ma R5's tombstone and held an unveiling ceremony on 28 May.

Speaking to the news outlet, Ma R5's brother Koketso "DJ Cooper" Mosoeu said everything went smoothly. There was no violence or shooting.

"The police were there. We had asked them to be present at the event. The community was also helpful, they even helped to clean up after the unveiling.”

Koketso "DJ Cooper" Mosoeu to honour Vusi Ma R5 with a song

The grieving brother said he wants to keep Vusi's legacy alive.

Koketso added that after his brother died, he wanted to release more songs in his honour but couldn't. Firstly, he had to financially support the family, including Vusi's children and wife.

“We used to perform together. He was an artist, I was a DJ. I've told myself that wherever he left I need to carry on. I need to carry his legacy. I have a tribute song prepared along with two other songs.”

Vusi Ma R5's family coming to terms with his passing

The demolished grave added to the painful wounds that Vusi Ma R5's family suffered when the death news broke out, particularly hurting his daughter.

According to Zimoja Lezinto, Vusi was shot after performing in Pretoria, leaving family members and fans distraught.

Vusi Ma R5's daughter spoke at her father's burial and conveyed her condolences. The little one couldn't hold back her tears as she pondered whether her father's life was worth the money the gunmen received.

The video shattered Mzansi people's hearts after it went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News