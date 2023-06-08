Jesse Clegg has marked his late dad Johnny Clegg's 70th birthday in an emotional Instagram post

The musician said he misses everything about Johnny, from his smile to his impeccable artistry

South Africans comforted Jesse, saying his father would be proud of the man and musician he has become

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Jesse Clegg, the late legendary South African singer Johnny Clegg's son, has celebrated his father on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Mzansi comforted Jesse Clegg after he opened up about missing his late dad Johnny Clegg. Image: @jesseclegg

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Johnny died in 2019 after a fight with pancreatic cancer. To honour the musician and the father he was to him, Jesse recently paid tribute to his dad once again.

Jesse Clegg says he misses Johnny Clegg

On Instagram, Jesse penned a moving post for his late father's 70th birthday. He said he misses Johny's presence in his life, whether as a doting dad or a musician.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Happy birthday dad. I miss your big smile and how we would always laugh together, even in dark times."

Jesse added that Johnny has always believed in his journey as a musician. Check out the full emotional post below:

Mzansi comforts Jesse Clegg after celebrating Johnny Clegg's heavenly birthday

Messages of love and comfort flooded Jesse's tribute post. Peeps reminded Jesse of the incredible musician and man Johnny was.

Netizens also reassured Jesse that he has nothing to worry about because his dad would have been proud of his music career.

@nataliematthews26 said:

"He is so loved and missed ❤️"

@karmannghialover shared:

"The bond lasts forever "

@hugowelch posted:

"He was a legend and left a considerable legacy. I followed him in the early eighties in SA, UK and the USA. I miss him! Peace to you and your family, Jesse."

@cherylfluege replied:

"Indeed, the legend with a great heart. I am so moved by your beautiful words, Jesse."

@meme1955 commented:

"He certainly touched my life. I remember seeing him perform on the Johnny Carson show in the late 80s. I have been a huge fan ever since. What a beautiful soul! I see so much of your father in you."

@lexingtonshardelow1 wrote:

"This is an amazing tribute, Jesse. Your dad would have been so proud looking at your accomplishments."

@glen.thomas.grgt added:

"Happy birthday! The masses really miss you."

Minnie Dlamini remembers late brother Khosini on his heavenly birthday: “This one really hurts, I’m not OK"

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini took her timeline to write a heavenly birthday message to her brother Khosini, who died from a brain-related disease in September 2019.

Khosini, who was a pilot, died in hospital after being on life support for 23 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News