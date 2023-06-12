Bontle Modiselle and Katlego Maboe showcased their mesmerising vocals in a recent video shared on Bontle's timeline

Fans were left swooning as Bontle added her harmonious voice to Katlego's Tswana hymn

The rare musical treat captivated and serenaded their audience, further showcasing their multifaceted talents

Fans were left mesmerised by Katlego Maboe and Bontle Modiselle's duet.

Katlego Maboe and Bontle Modiselle delighted fans as they showcased their mesmerising vocals in a recent video shared on Bontle's timeline.

Katlego Maboe and Bontle Modiselle captivated fans with a Tswana hymn

Responding to a TikTok clip of Katlego Maboe singing a Tswana hymn, Bontle added her own harmonious voice, leaving fans swooning.

Modiselle wrote:

"Blessings ✨ @katlegomaboe"

Fans lauded the multitalented duo

This rare musical treat from the pair captivated and serenaded her audience, further showcasing their multifaceted talents.

@donaldindenial said:

"Is that projection I hear? Iyo ❤️"

@veronica_ledwaba said:

"Is there anything Bontle can't do?"

@nthatimoshesh said:

"These two & their endless talents❤️❤️"

@noni_khumalo said:

"Beautiful."

"Oh my goodness, Bontle "

@call_me_dineo said:

"What a beautiful song "

@nandi_madida said:

"Beautiful "

@tshimollo.rachabane said:

"Vocals, vocals, vocals. ❤️"

@her_majesty_nthabiseng said:

"Wa jaiva ebilane wa opela monate. Yooh Modimo o re timile rena ba bangwe shem."

@thabanifakudze said:

"See what we were talking about, she can do it all "

@joandellavallehairstylist said:

"Oh wow @bontle.modiselle so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@her_royal_fitness_sa said:

"Just love this human being @bontle.modiselle you are such an inspiration my love❤️ Do it all babe God will continue to bless you."

"Haybo @bontle.modiselle ikhona into ongakwazi uyenza "

@amysetsiba said:

"My mom's fav hymn, a nice one. Continue resting in peace mama"

