House muso Prince Kaybee's Gugulethu sparked a funny interaction on South African Twitter.

A fan tweeted the seemingly "simple" lyrics of the song, consisting solely of the word Gugulethu repeated multiple times

The tweet garnered a flood of laughter from Twitter users, with many finding humour in the simplicity of the lyrics

South Africans roasted Prince Kaybee's simplistic lyrics on 'Gugulethu'.

South African Twitter had a field day reacting to Prince Kaybee's track titled Gugulethu.

Mzansi trolled Prince Kaybee's simple lyrics on Gugulethu

According to IOL, the Club Controller DJ dropped three bangers in the run-up for his highly anticipated 6th album, Music Theory, which is set to drop on 15 June.

One fan, however could not quite believe the "simple" lyrics to the 2019 song Gugulethu, leading to a funny interaction.

@its_martin0 hilariously tweeted:

"Song: Gugulethu Artist: Prince Kaybee Download Size: 15 MB Lyrics: Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu Gugulethu"

Mzansi couldn't hold back the laughter

The post opened a flood of laughter from tweeps reacting to the post:

@MasweleRalebona said:

"Sibuya kude "

@siphamandla332 said:

"One of the best ❤️"

@pattison_iman said:

" you're trolling, coz man that song on full blast!? "

@McenaZandi31931 said:

One thing about this app it will make your day

@Ezzy_10_Dj said:

"Production bro, the composition, the instrumentals."

@CrimeNkuna2 tweeted:

"Come on bro"

@Affinnitty said:

" making people feel bad for liking it."

