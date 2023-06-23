Rihanna and her beau, ASAP Rocky, were all loved-up at a restaurant in Paris following his performance at Cannes Lions Festival

The expectant parents posed in front of Nespo Restaurant, and fans were left awed by Rihanna's pregnancy glow

During his performance, Rocky referred to Rihanna as his 'wife' as he dedicated a song to her

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had the crowd gushing after Rocky mentioned Riri is his wifey during his performance at the Cannes Lions Festival. Image: Getty

A-List couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stole the spotlight at a night out in Paris this week.

Page Six says Rihanna donned a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier black and nu*de see-through dress. Her Oséree two-piece was visible under the dress and her growing baby bump.

Rihanna and ASAP pose for the cameras at Nespo Restaurant

Sharing a picture and a clip from the moment they took snaps, @theshaderoom captioned their post:

"The parents were outsideeeee! #ASAPRocky and #Rihanna turned heads as they dined in France!"

Fans thirst over Rihanna's glow after showing off her baby bump once more

Fans took to the comments section to praise the rapper for always putting a smile on Rihanna's face.

@sweetnat11 said:

"This man keeps a smile on her face and I am here for it! Love to see a girl in love, glowing and being treated right."

@dcoronao said:

"The restaurant confirmed she is eight months. Cancer baby incoming."

@trinamzbizzy1 said:

"To Be That Happy in Love!!!! Yeah baby I’m up next!"

@katlataymusic said:

"She wears pregnancy so beautifully."

@virtuouswoman___ said:

"My man needs to be this obsessed with me when I’m pregnant!!"

ASAP Rocky refers to Rihanna as his wife during his performance at Cannes Lions Festival

Page Six further reported that the doting dad called Rihanna his wife during his Spotify performance at the festival.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf*king building!”

A heavily pregnant Rihanna danced to her 'hubby's' set.

