Inkabi Zezwe's performance at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria left the audience in awe with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds

The duo expressed their gratitude on Twitter, acknowledging the incredible turnout and support from their fans

The Ukhamba album tour is set to continue, with Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban as the remaining destinations

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sjava and Big Zulu have officially kicked off their album tour. Images: @inkabizezwe

Source: Instagram

Inkabi Zezwe, the dynamic duo comprising Big Zulu and Sjava, kicked off their Ukhamba album tour with a sensational performance in Pretoria's Sun Bet Arena.

Inkabi Zezwe leave Pretoria mesmerised with their unique blend of music

Their unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds mesmerised the audience, leaving them in awe of the pulsating beats and lyrical vocals, reports sahiphopmag.com.

Sharing the highlights on Twitter, Inkabi Zezwe expressed gratitude to their fans for the overwhelming support. Saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Last night's InkabiZezwe show was incredible! Here is a small highlight of what went down at the Sunbet Arena. If you missed out on last night, don't hesitate to get your tickets to the upcoming shows from @computicket."

The Ukhamba tour will continue in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban

The tour will continue in Cape Town on 29 July, followed by a show in Johannesburg on 26 August, and concluding in Durban on 3 September.

Fans expressed their excitement for the tour in the comments.

@Lebo_Legodi00 said:

"The show was amazing."

@Tumza3 said:

"It was an amazing night."

Inkabi Zezwe: Sjava and Big Zulu release Sayona music video from their collaborative album Ukhamba, Mzansi amped

Briefly News reported on the pair releasing the music video to their song Sayona.

Sjava has shared a snippet from his music video with fellow collaborator Big Zulu. Together, they formed a musical duo Inkabi Zezwe and released their hit album, Ukhamba.

Fans of the duo were treated to another music video from Inkabi Zezwe. Sayona is from their joint album and is a hit among fans.

The visuals were released on 15 June, and the reception has been amazing so far. Sjava shared a snippet from the video, which is available on YouTube.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News