Congratulations are in order for Minnie Dlamini!

Minnie Dlamini is nominated at the KZN Film and Television awards for her role on 'The Honeymoon.' Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini has been nominated at the KZN Film and Television Awards.

Minnie Dlamini celebrates her first nomination as an actress

Dlamini is nominated for her role on Primevideo's The Honeymoon.

In the film, she stars alongside comedian Tumi Morake and actress Kajal Bagwadeen and was released in December 2022 on Prime Video.

Minnie Dlamini said this was very humbling for her as it is her first nomination as an actress, and it came right in time for her birthday.

In her post, she said:

"I just found out I’m nominated for best supporting actress for my role in the @honeymoonmovie!!!! I am so deeply humbled. My first movie role and my comeback to acting couldn’t be sweeter. Best early birthday present ever!!!"

Minnie receives congratulatory messages from fans

Fans of the actress have congratulated her on her nomination.

@zizotshwete said:

"Congrats Ms Minnie. This is awesome!!"

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"My baby sis congratulations."

@thando_thabethe said:

"Yaaaaaas my Minnie."

@royalqueennandi said:

"Look at you, Mama!!! Beauty, brains, and so much talent."

@knowledgeheavens said:

"God is with you women of God."

Source: Briefly News