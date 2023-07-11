DJ and radio presenter Lamiez Holworthy has once again asked people to stop asking her for money

Lamiez pointed out that people often ask her to pay for non-essential things such as iPhones, parties and so forth

Holworthy told people that her job field is demanding, and it takes a lot from a person for them that they cannot afford to give away money freely

Lamiez Holworthy has had enough of people who are always demanding money from her.

The new mommy addressed the few people who slid into her DMs and asked her to pay for their luxury items.

Lamiez sends out a message to people to stop bombarding her with money requests

According to The South African, Lamiez took to her Instagram stories to say she also had bills to pay and had nobody to turn to should things not go her way.

“Please stop asking me for money. I, too, work really hard, have problems, bills and responsibilities with no one to run to for pity. Even worse when you guys ask me for iPhones, parties, and to pay so that you can give birth in private hospitals.”

Lamiez opens up about her health struggles, says the industry has no sick leave

In her rant, Lamiez then says that she often suffered from chronic migraines but has to keep pushing and showing up to gigs.

She added that if you do not work, you do not receive any pay as the industry does not take sick notes.

"Just because work looks fund, it does not mean it isn't work. I deprive myself of so much to live comfortably and to make sure my kids are ok."

Twitter user @joy_zelda reshared Lamiez's post.

Netizens have their say on Lamiez's rant

@Iggie__S said:

"Akere they wear very expensive clothes, that’s why others think they have a lot of money."

@ZolekaNdlovu said:

"Must be tough. Imagine a stranger asking you to buy them an iPhone? Bathong."

Lamiez cancelled her weekend gigs due to health reasons

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy had announced that she was ill and could not carry out any more of her work commitments over the weekend.

However, she promised fans that she would get back into the swing of things very soon.

