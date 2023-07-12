It has been months since Inno Morolong and Makhadzi apologised to each other and became friends

They became civil towards one another after Makhadzi slid into Inno's DMs and apologised to her

Now, they were spotted out dancing, drinking and exchanging hugs at a club, but netizens smell trouble brewing

It is not every day you see Inno Morolong smoking the peace pipe with someone she shared a few public blows with.

Makhadzi is the one who reached out to Inno Morolong first and asked for them to be civil towards one another.

She and Makhadzi have now become friends after their nasty public fight, which saw them exchanging some unpleasant remarks.

Makhadzi and Inno party together at groove

A popular Instagram gossip page, Maphephandaba, shared a clip from their outing.

It was all laughs and giggles as they were seen in the video partying and hugging one another.

The page reported that they, at some point, even cried and promised never to insult each other.

Netizens react to the viral video, some feel some type of way about it as they do not trust Inno Morolong

@thandodee93 said:

"Inno and peace it's two different things, who was she pleasing? In two days you guys will know when she has started."

@portia_alungile said:

"No, I love this."

@thee_vessel said:

"Since they look alike, they might as well make peace ke sana."

@tsakani.baloyi said:

"At this point, I think we all know why Inno is bringing herself close. Just cause she saw that Makhadzi and Dineo are connected."

@nel.lee__lorraine said:

"Alcohol fixes everything... your relationships stand a chance if you just drink phela."

@tum.iii_ said:

"Am I the only one who heard the I love you??"

@thendomanuga said:

"To think I insulted Inno because of her, but she showed me her middle finger. I just can't wait for Inno to insult her again."

@__shadimph said:

"Never trust Inno. She’ll come for you. Makhadzi wa Modimo."

@iamtermb said:

"Makhadzi is such a peaceful soul. If Inno decides to be her usual self it’s really on her."

@issa_ducheess' said:

"Peace and Inno in one sentence, is not make sure."

Inno Morolong and Makhadzi insult each other on Instagram live

The club host accused Makhadzi of body-shaming her. She clapped back and said Makhadzi is a ghetto artist who only performs at taverns, not the classy clubs she hosts.

Their beef began when Inno accused Mkahadzi of being a no-show at her event in Dundee. She also said she must pay her back.

Makhadzi and Mohale Motaung party at Fusion Cocktail Lounge for his birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi joined Mohale Motaung at his establishment Fusion Cocktail Lounge for his 28th birthday party.

Mohale had always supported Makhadzi's music and in the clip, they shared he was singing along to her music.

Source: Briefly News