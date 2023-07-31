Azania Mosaka has debunked reports that she is under investigation for allegedly kidnapping her gardener

The new Kaya FM Breakfast Show host said she was not aware that the man who is also accused of theft had opened a case against her

According to reports on social media, the man had stolen goods from different houses, including Mosaka's home

Azania Mosaka has reacted to the reports that she is being accused of kidnapping her gardener. The star said she did not kidnap the man, instead, he stole from her and her neighbours.

Azania Mosaka's gardener accuses her of kidnap

The newly appointed Kaya FM presenter Azania Mosaka's gardener identified as Themba Khumalo has accused her of kidnap. Khumalo told the press that Azania had called her to do some gardening at her home but she later said she wanted him to go and work somewhere else.

Upon arrival at the other destination, Khumalo alleged that he was forced into another vehicle at gunpoint. He claims he was assaulted by unknown men in the car.

Azania Mosaka denies kidnap allegations against her

Azania Mosaka has expressed shock over allegations that her former gardener opened a kidnap case against her. The media personality said she never abducted the man and was a thief who is wanted by the police.

City Press reported that Mosaka said Khumalo was not her full-time employee, but someone she called to maintain her garden from time to time.

She said she saw a WhatsApp message about items that Khumalo had allegedly stolen and some of them belonged to her daughter. Azania also added that one of her neighbours had identified her gardener as the thief. She said:

"He had done work for different houses and he had stolen a cellphone from one of them. The police had gone to his house, but to no avail. For me, the lesson is that, if you’re going to hire people, you need to have a record of who they are and where they come from."

