Socialite Mogale Motaung flaunted his culinary skills on his social media

The model's 'cooking attempt' received a nod from his followers on Twitter

Not only did his fans clap for him, but they teased him for not cooking like his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung cooked up a storm and certified himself as an adequate culinarian after attempting to prepare himself a meal.

Mohale Motaung impressed his followers with his suspicious cooking skills. Images: @mohale_motaung

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung attempts cooking for his online guests

Mohale, Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband, is finding a life outside of his much-publicised divorce.

He amused his fans with cooking, an activity his ex is famously known for.

This is what he nervously wrote on Twitter:

"Let me attempt cooking."

He reverted to his followers with a good-looking dish. Here is the post below:

Tweeps pat Mohale Motaung on the back for his cooking

His fans responded with love on his attempt, hyping the man's plate with some sarcasm on Somizi's cheese references and chef abilities. Some rubbished the attempt with conviction that the food was store-bought. These are the comments:

@Mihlali__ did not buy it:

"I know a SuperSpar buffet when I see one."

@MasediFlorah teased:

"This menu is from Somizi's cooking book, page 11."

@SbohSibisi was shocked:

"Oh wow, this looks surprisingly good."

@Hakaishin_Son joked:

"You were really paying attention in those cooking shows."

@Beevatar notices something:

"I bet you only did chicken here hence it’s burnt, everything else was bought from Woolies, prove us wrong."

@DineoPadi agreed:

"I know a Woolies pasta salad when I see one."

@CherzaKekana probed further:

"Be honest Mohale, who cooked for you?"

@Powerful_Noble1 asked:

Should we expect Dinner at Mohale’s?

@Bathandwa95 wanted a taste:

"Send a plate via uber eats."

Somizi promises new cooking book

In another Briefly News report, Idols judge Somizi promised his fans that he will release a second cooking book.

The Cooking With Somizi reality star promised his Instagram followers that a new book was in the pipeline after fans showed interest after the success of his 2020 best-seller, Dinner at Somizi's.

