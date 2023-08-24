Late TV broadcaster, Derek Watts tragically died on 22 August after a lengthy battle with skin and lung cancer

Watts' daughter, Kirsty shared a a collection of sweet moments with her father on her Facebook page

The Carte Blanche presenter was part of many South Africans' upbringing and the news of his passing devastated many people

Derek Watts’ daughter Kirsty posted pictures with her dad in a touching tribute following his death. Images: derekwatts1, Kirsty Watts

Derek Watts' daughter, Kirsty shared a tribute to her late father with a collection of photos of them together. The pictures are of Watts in happier times smiling and enjoying his time with family. The veteran presenter sadly lost his battle with cancer and the country is mourning his passing.

Kirsty shares photos with her dad

Kirsty Watts posted a series of pictures of her dad in happier times with his family along with a touching caption.

"You were an angel on earth and now heaven has gained one of the best ones."

In one of the photos, Derek and Kirsty pose for a selfie using a Snapchat filter with a moustache. Kirsty had fun moments with her father and expressed her devastation at his passing.

Mzansi show their support to the Watts family

Kirsty received messages of sympathy in her post where many expressed their devastation over the loss:

Marlon Klink said:

"Deepest condolences to you and your family Kirst. Sending you much love during this time."

Donna May Connell responded:

"I'm so sorry for your loss Kirst, your dad truly was a superhero! Sending my condolences, love and support to you and your family."

Sharon Nassif commented:

"I'm so sorry for your loss Kirst. While we on earth mourn his loss, the heavens have definitely gained an angel."

Melanie Redelinghuys Hammond posted:

"Thinking of you with the loss of your dad. Thank you for sharing your dad with us for all these years that he became part of one's Sunday family time. Love and light to all of you."

Jared Thwaits added:

"I was listening to friends talk about him having never met him and the impact he had on their lives. I will remember him for his compassion, his interest in others, his wicked wit and his incredible stories."

Pranuksha Surjoo said:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family. Your father was an extraordinary man, and his loss will be felt by many. Sending love, light and strength."

Kagiso Mashigo commented:

"I'm incredibly sorry for your loss Kirst, your dad was a great person and I can only imagine how difficult this must be."

Tammy Lewis responded:

"My heart aches for you all. Such a privilege to have known such a legend of a man. You were so lucky to have him as a dad, and him a daughter like you.

Derek lived his passion

It's said that Derek had been with Carte Blanche since day one and appeared in its first episode in the 1970s.

Multichoice's CEO of General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso honored Derek in a heartfelt letter and spoke of his dedication and inspiring legacy.

"We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a longstanding presenter of Carte Blanche. His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable."

