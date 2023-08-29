Gqeberha fans have revealed their feelings about Mbulelo Grootboom's character, Luzuko and their words sting

The viewers went on social media to bring up their dislike for Luzuko, saying that he's a dumb character

Fans acknowledged Mbulelo's previous roles and said that the character of Luzuko is not for him

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mbulelo Grootboom’s character, Luzuko can't appeal to dissatisfied 'Gqeberha: The Legacy' viewers. Images: Mbulelo Grootboom.

Source: Facebook

Fans of the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gqeberha: The Legacy are fed up with Luzuko Mxenge who is portrayed by actor and director, Mbulelo Grootboom. The show's viewers expressed their dislike for Luzuko, saying that he's foolish and that his character is badly written.

Fans also gave Mbulelo his flowers, believing that he's done much better in the past although the role of Luzuko doesn't allow him to express himself.

Fans speak up about Gqeberha star

Since his debut, Gqebhera fans have spoken up about their dislike for Luzuko and it appears to worsen as the days pass. Viewers gave their honest opinion about Mbulelo's character without stripping away the actor's past roles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The show was set to replace The Queen and viewers have made it clear that Luzuko is a gullible and foolish character who fails to entertain them.

Makhwangee said:

"Gqeberha bores me lately! Luzuko is dump yho."

spokuhle_ posted:

"Difa is cut from the same cloth as Luzuko from Gqeberha ba weak and forget in 2 seconds. I'm bhod!! #UmkhokhaTheCurse"

ThulanManzi expressed:

"Yhoooo ha’a Luzuko ruined Gqeberha!"

Zarlo_r responded:

"His acting gets worse with every episode."

ThulanManzi added:

"Sana!!! Casting Director uhlalaphi so I can smack him?"

kunenemi said:

"Luzuko is the reason I don't watch Gqeberha. They got a bad guy for a main role."

Embracing the art of acting

Oftentimes we find ourselves so consumed by a specific show that we end up developing certain feelings towards the actors.

Veteran actors such as Mbulelo Grootboom have mastered the art of acting to the point where their character becomes fans' most hated all because of the traits they possess.

Mbulelo's talents span far beyond just acting as he's also a playwright and producer. He has appeared in White Wedding as well as the Afrikaans drama, Suidooster.

Talking to Isolezwe lesiXhosa, Mbulelo revealed that he's unaware of online criticism as he always receives compliments in person.

Gheberha rumoured to be ending

Briefly News covered the rumours of the popular soapie coming to an end. The show first aired in January 2023 and quickly became TV fans' favourite nail-gripping soapie.

The publication also revealed the show's plot summary and cast, giving would-be fans a taste of what they can expect in the popular TV series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News