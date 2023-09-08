Clint Brink and his wife Steffi Brink are relishing parenthood after welcoming their daughter, Arielle Harmony Brink, five months ago.

The Binnelanders star described the past five months as life-changing and memorable, including recording his new singles with Steffi while she was pregnant.

Arielle's birth was a unique family experience, happening at home in their living room with Clint serving as her doula

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Binnelanders actor Clint Brink and his beautiful wife Steffi Brink seem to be enjoying every moment of parenthood. The lovely couple welcomed their first baby Arielle Harmony Brink five months ago.

‘Binnelanders’ actor Clint Brink recently opened up about fatherhood. Image: @clintonthebrink

Source: Instagram

Clint Brink talks about fatherhood

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Clint Brink said the past five months have been the most incredible time of his life. The actor and musician said even the moments leading up to Arielle's birth were memorable as he got to record his two new hit singles Hold On to Love and Promise with pregnant Steffi in the studio with him.

"The last 5 months have been completely life-changing in so many ways. Even the months leading to Arielle's birth were already filled with so many first experiences for us as a family. While Steffi was pregnant with Arielle they were in the studio with me when I recorded both my new singles, Hold on to Love & Promise. That was super special for me."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Clint Brint shares details about Arielle's birth

Not many people get to experience the special moment a baby is born. However, Clint's family got the privilege of witnessing Arielle's birth in their living room - yes, you read that right.

The Binnelanders actor told Briefly News that his precious little one was born at home and his wife's aunt was the midwife, while he was her doula - it was indeed a family affair. He added:

"She was born at home in our living room. Both Steffi & my parents were there to share the moment with us. Steffi's aunt was the midwife & I was her Doula through 35 hours of labour. I cut the umbilical cord.

"My father had an opportunity to meet his brand-new granddaughter and 4 months later we lost him. Arielle has my dad's eye colour to top it all off. God's presence has been strong during this time."

Clint Brink talks about how fatherhood has changed his view on life

Becoming a first-time parent comes with many responsibilities, but it also changes your perspective on several things. The star noted that Arielle's birth brought the much-needed shift in how he viewed the world.

"Becoming a father was the paradigm shift my soul desired. If one is able to understand the true value of the gift of life, then having a child will change your outlook on everything you do. The increase of responsibility for one's words, thoughts, beliefs and actions. Kids also come with so many gifts. They amplify what is already under the surface."

DJ Zinhle celebrates daughter Asante's birthday with sweet post: "You are a great inspiration to us"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has shared a heartwarming tribute to celebrate her second daughter Asante Mahosana's second birthday. The star also noted that her husband has dedicated a fire album to their beautiful baby girl.

Can you believe that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter Asante Mahosana is two years already? The little girl is growing up way too fast and we love it for the beautiful family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News