Gqom singer Madanon has released a new song, and it is dedicated to the late Mampintsha

The West Ink boss left a mark in not only the South African music scene but in the Durban singer's life

Madanon is looking to make a musical comeback and hopes fans will appreciate his new music

Madanon is looking to reel in the summer with a new track that is dedicated to the late Mampintsha.

Madanon views the late West Ink boss Mampintsha as a father figure, and he'll continue honouring him through music. Image: @madanon

Madanon's new song Ride Along an ode to Mampintsha

Gqom singer Madanon's new banger, Ride Along, featuring Captain and Drizzle, is dedicated to the late Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

He has been pushing the song and encouraging fans to support his music. He recently released the music video for it, and has received great reception so far.

Madanon says he will honour Shimora

The West Ink boss left a mark in not only on the South African music scene but also on the Durban singer's life.

Madanon told ZiMoja that Mampintsha meant a lot of things to him as an artist and a close friend.

He is also looking to make a musical comeback and hopes fans will appreciate his new album.

"I will honour him [Mampintsha] by doing music with the West ink family and taking Gqom to the next level."

Madanon appreciates Shimora on his birthday

Taking to Instagram, Madanon sent a special shout-out to Mampintsha on his heavenly birthday.

"Happy heavenly birthday, my father. We miss you a lot Jack Ka Spade."

Babes Wodumo causes a stir with champagne bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo recently visited the gravesite while holding a bottle of champagne. This caused a lot of her followers to get concerned over her wellbeing.

The gqom singer lost her husband, Mampintsha and her mother-in-law, Zama Gumede, in a short space of time. Many of her fans have been gravely concerned over her well-being, seeing how reports surfaced that she was critically ill. Babes was alleged to have moved in with her parents after being hospitalised so she can recover properly.

