Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean bae, Kudzai Mushonga, had people talking with their pictures

The couple dripped in money as they showed off their Versace designer bathrobes on Instagram

Kudzai and Khanyi were once caught up in a dramatic break up but are now inseparable

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga are dripping in money on their latest Instagram pictures.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga had netizens yearning for the dream life in new IG pics. Image: @khanyimbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi and Kudzi stun in R10K robes

The socialite and her Zimbabwean bae, Kudzai Mushonga had people talking with their pictures on Instagram.

The couple dripped in money as they showed off their Versace designer bathrobes, which cost R10 000.

Mzansi saw themselves yearning for the soft life the lovebirds have been displaying just recently.

Mzansi gushed over Khanyi and her man

Taking to their comments section, the couple was showered with praises. Their snaps were taken in a bathroom at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai.

sophiendaba_ gushed:

"Love this."

ms_siebritz said:

"It’s the residence for me."

msmanche praised:

"You guys are cute."

nozizikode said:

"You look like siblings."

kwezie_kimmy gushed:

"My dream life, you’re living it."

Khanyi and Kudzai's dramatic past

Kudzai and Khanyi were once caught up in a dramatic break up but are now inseparable.

The businessman alluded to the distance, which caused them to drift apart.

“Because of the life that we lived in the first year of our relationship, we were always together and never left each other for more than four hours a day. When the dynamics changed where I said we are permanently living in Dubai; she still had other stuff to do in South Africa.”

But they got back together a few months afterwards.

Khanyi hints at break up with Kudzai

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau had removed all of Kudzai's pictures from her Instagram page, fueling failed relationship rumours.

Turns out that they did indeed break up as Kudzai spilt the tea on their romance. He also alluded to falling into depression in his past relationship, and seeing how he and Khanyi's was in the public eye, many thought Khanyi was to blame.

Source: Briefly News