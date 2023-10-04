The late Zoleka Mandela's former lover Sekoati was denied access to the activist's funeral on Saturday

Sekoati was part of the other family members who were on the list of people who weren't allowed to attend Zoleka's funeral

The 7de Laan former star's romantic relationship with Zoleka came to light in 2011

‘7de Laan’ star Sekoati Tsubane was banned from attending Zoleka's funeral. Image: @ndade_moholo, @zolekamandela

Bathong, even former lovers are now denied entry to their exes' funerals. The former 7de Laan actor wasn't allowed to attend his ex-lover's funeral as it was her wish for him not to.

Sekoati banned from attending Zoleka Mandela's funeral

Bathong, so much drama going on for a funeral. Zoleka Mandela's untimely death made headlines for the past week, with many South Africans still finding it hard to accept her passing away.

The activist allegedly revealed a list of people she wished not to be at her send-off, including the Mandela-Madikizela family members before she passed away. Zoleka Mandela's funeral was underway following two memorial ceremonies that were open to the public and media to pay their last respects.

In that list, 7de Laan's former actor Sekoati Tsubane was added to it and denied entry to his ex-lover's send-off. He was among the members of the Mandela-Madikizela family: Mandla Mandela, Zenani Mandela senior, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, and Zinhle Mandela.

The pair's romantic relationship was made known to the public in June 2011 after the tragic loss of their premature baby boy, Zenawe Zibuyile Mandela.

Mandla Mandela attends Zoleka's funeral

More drama comes to light as Mandla Mandela attends the funeral of Zoleka. Mandla is the grandson of the late Nelson Mandela.

A video of him arriving at the venue where her life was being commemorated quickly circulated the social media streets. Mandla attended the funeral, even after a list with his name was posted online, which stated that he was one of the people who shouldn't attend her funeral.

Ntsiki Mazwai grieves Zoleka Mandela

In a recent report, Briefly News shared social media posts from Ntsiki Mazwai, who was overcome with grief at the passing of her friend Zoleka.

The ladies had been friends since childhood, to which Ntsiki told Briefly News that she got to experience Zoleka's rebellious nature as well as her kind and generous spirit.

