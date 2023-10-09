The cost of living seems to not only be affecting ordinary South Africans as even high rollers are feeling the pinch

The bank is allegedly chasing down ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary TK Nciza for arrears of his luxury Mercedes-Benz

The politician and former record producer is reportedly owing Standard Bank over two million rands in unpaid instalments

TK Nciza is reportedly in hot water with Standard Bank after allegedly failing to pay instalments for his 2015 Mercedes-Benz S400L. Images: tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

TK Nciza is allegedly under fire with Standard Bank regarding his 2015 Mercedes-Benz S400L. The ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary is allegedly under investigation as the bank reportedly took him to court over unpaid settlements.

The bank is said to have ordered the court to repossess the car due to Ncisa allegedly not keeping up with his monthly instalments.

Some netizens shared their views on the matter:

ThaaBLaa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"Good his karma should really be painful, for what he did to Nhlanhla and the rest of Ts records artist."

GpKhangi responded:

"Hawu I thought his doin well Mos."

Lebstar9 commented:

"Good news!"

AntiCor82757066 posted:

"They must take it immediately. Corruption does not pay. He can’t afford."

Kgaudi63474124 added:

"Is it a coincidence that most older men that dumps their wives for young ones end up in financial troubles."

Steven41946689 said:

"The bank must its car back. Possibly the car was corruptly gotten. These ANC criminals must be right sized."

TK Nciza's car allegedly sought by bank

According to Sunday World, TK is said to be under fire with Standard Bank after failing to keep up with his monthly instalments for his luxury car.

The car in question, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S400L, was bought on credit of R1.3 million with Standard Bank, where Nciza was allegedly meant to pay back R1.9 million with R23 000 instalments for 72 months.

The balloon payment of over R349,000 isn't included in the total and was payable on 5 July 2022.

Nciza allegedly owes Standard Bank an additional R133,377.79 in arrears and is considered in unlawful possession of his car after the bank cancelled the agreement and ordered the car to be returned.

TK Nciza's fiancée reveals bedroom secrets

Lebo Phasha, TK Nciza's fiancée, recently exposed the couple's spicy bedroom tales in a tell-all Instagram live.

The couple recently went through a lobola celebration and are looking forward to their wedding. TK was previously married to Mafikizolo star, Nhlanhla Mafu but the couple separated after 15 years.

Mzansi shared their views on Lebo Phasha's tell-all:

Vhoyde said:

"One thing about women who have their own money, you'll never hear them say sh*t like this. Poverty has its positives."

Thuli_N responded:

"Politicians think they are celebrities and they're job is to entertain people, that's why their Instagram girlfriends think we need to know what's happening in their s*x life."

miss_neoentle commented:

"The wildest thing about this is that TK Nciza is the general secretary."

Twana_Mashandu asked:

"Doesn’t the ANC train people that are in important positions on PR? Do they not do image what what and things you can and can’t do."

cocainecarol asked:

"At what age do you just relax?"

iNtokazi_P posted:

"A whole ANC Gauteng Secretary’s partner saying this on a live. Ay bandla."

Netizens react to repossessed vehicles

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to a woman having her car repossessed, where netizens attempted to cheer her up.

In these tough economic times, it's apparent that not just the middle and lower class are struggling financially, as the upper class appear to also have it hard on their end.

A viral video of a BMW being repossessed caught online users' attention, where they pointed out the differences between qualifying to buy a car and affording to buy it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News